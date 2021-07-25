To the casual observer, these are the dog days of summer. The dread of the impending school year is looming all too quickly. We are getting in our time at the pool or the shore, taking our family vacations, and complaining about the heat and humidity.

On the Jewish calendar, though, it’s one of my favorite times of the year. (Granted, most Jews are now asking, “What could he possibly be talking about?”)

We’ve just observed a holiday commemorating the cataclysms brought on by the destructions of both the First and Second Temples, and now we find God’s comfort, leading us ultimately to the awareness of the possibilities represented by atonement, forgiveness and the promise of a new year.

Listen to some of messages we hear every year at this time from the prophet Isaiah: “Be comforted, be comforted, My people (40:1). Let every valley be raised, every hill and mount made low. Let the rugged ground become level and the ridges become a plain (40:4). Truly, God has comforted Zion, comforted all her ruins. God has made her wilderness like Eden ... Gladness and joy shall abide there, thanksgiving and the sound of music (51:3). Awake, awake, O Zion! Clothe yourself in splendor (52:1). Arise, shake off the dust (52:2). Arise, shine, for your light has dawned (60:1).” Truly, this is the most optimistic time of the year.

How wonderful these thoughts are, and how timeless, too. COVID-19 has been plaguing us for 16 months, and now we have to figure out how to respond to the new, highly contagious delta variant. The political tension, social unrest and general sense of upheaval we have been feeling is still very much present. Wouldn’t it be delightful to hear that God is going to comfort us?

Christians speak of grace as an undeserved gift of kindness from God. Jews struggle with that notion. We have a sense that we have to work for it. That we have to repent to find God’s goodwill when we have lost our way. Looking back at Isaiah, we have to rouse ourselves, we have to arise and shake off the dust. It begins with us, and then God meets us along the way as soon as we turn back to the right path.

In Jewish life, one sage suggests that we repent one day before we die. Of course, with the uncertainty as to when that will be, we are encouraged to repent every day.

In just two weeks, we will begin the Jewish month of Elul, a month of inner reflection, a time for a spiritual and behavioral audit. In the language of 12-step programs, it is time for us to make a “searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves.” That means looking at oneself and not pointing fingers at others.

According to Leviticus 16, we learn that before the high priest can offer sacrifices for the atonement of the people, he must atone for himself. Jews recall this sequence every year when we observe Yom Kippur, the end of a season focusing on atonement.

Here’s the thing — none of us are innocent. We all bear guilt. Let’s begin there. For some Christians who are reading this, that guilt is a condition of being human and a belief in original sin. For Jews, it is a reality of the choices we make with our free will. Regardless of where it originates, we carry some of the responsibility for the state of our country.

I read the letters to the editor in this newspaper. It seems that most of them come down to, “You’re evil and I’m not, and if you would just do what I do, what my political leader of choice does, what my religious denomination does, we’ll all be fine.”

Oh, to live in that world of childish naivete!

No one among us can claim to have “clean hands and a pure heart” (Psalm 24:4). That condition remains aspirational and likely always will. Do I give in to despair, or do I do my best anyway? Yes, the choice is very much mine.

Ultimately, as we say in the daily Jewish liturgy, “Aleinu, it’s on us.”

-Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.