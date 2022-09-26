Six men were required to carry the 300-pound door into the Conestoga Area Historical Society museum. Crisscrossed by hand-forged iron bands, the solid, probably oak, structure looks something like a giant rectangular waffle iron. This door was made for keeps.

Robin Maguire has spent the summer trying to prove that this recent museum acquisition is one of the doors that led from Lancaster’s workhouse to the outside yard where the Paxton Rangers slaughtered the last of the Conestoga Indians in 1763.

“I feel something from this door,” says Maguire, a Conestoga Township resident and museum trustee who might have American Indian ancestors. “To me it’s extremely fascinating. I respect this door. I really, really do.”

In December of 1763, raiders from Paxton killed six peaceful Conestogas at their village in Manor Township. Fourteen Conestogas who escaped that massacre moved into a new workhouse, next to the county jail on Prince Street, and died there. The Fulton Theatre now occupies the site.

The workhouse later was renovated to become part of the expanding jail. The openings for the rear doors of the building, which led to what was the prison yard in Water Street, apparently were not altered.

“I measured those two openings on Water Street, and the door fits both,” says Maguire. One doorway, now painted red, is still used by the Fulton. The other has been filled in with stones.

Intriguingly, three holes poke through the old door in the Conestoga museum. Maguire believes they may have been made by lead musket balls fired by the Paxton gang. Now that the door is in a climate-controlled atmosphere and drying out, the lead is more visible. A metal detector picked up lead along with the door's iron slats.

John Stehman, the society’s president, is noncommittal about whether the door actually came from the old workhouse, but he acknowledges its age and is fascinated by its construction.

“The auctioneer said that this was the door to the jail down at the Fulton,” he explains. “That’s just words. That's all we’re going by.”

A Paradise-area woman donated the door to the society last spring. Her husband purchased it at the old Gap (now Embassy) Auction several decades ago. Auction records no longer exist.

It’s not hard to believe this door may have come from a workhouse or prison. It stands nearly 6 feet, 8 inches high. It is 34 inches wide, nearly 2 inches thick and has a 9-inch-square lock base. The door is topped by iron spikes.

The door’s wood shows signs of having been recycled — perhaps from a church or other substantial structure, Three wide wood slabs do not quite fit the width, so someone linked them with splines. The wood is beaded — a decorative touch that does not seem to fit a prison door.

Maguire has examined the old prison door displayed inside the Fulton Theatre. “It's newer and the metal and wood are different and it has a maker’s mark stamped on it,” she says.

She has studied the old jail lock in the collection of LancasterHistory.com. It’s too small for the museum’s door.

She is searching for any clues that might authenticate the verbal claim about the door. She wants to find someone to analyze the lead and carbon-date the wood.

“It’s a mystery,” she says, “but I have a feeling this is right.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.