I served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1998 until 2002. As a recruit and a private first class, I was used to receiving and carrying out orders. Later, as a sergeant, I was given orders and I was responsible for giving them as well. One thing was always made clear: The orders given and those carried out were supposed to be lawful orders.
So, in looking at the recent assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, I am not writing about whether you believe the decision was a moral one, an expedient one, or even the right one. I am not debating what other presidents’ policies were in the past. I have questioned those as well.
Please do not respond with, “Well, we killed a bad man who deserved it.”
I am exploring the question: Was this particular order a lawful one?
I have read articles from many sources. I’ve listened to the president and his administration. The Department of Defense listed Soleimani’s offenses and its own rationale, but there was no mention of congressional oversight.
So let us think this through. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was placed on a State Department list of terrorist organizations. Soleimani was the leader. Does this make him a terrorist? Or was he a military commander of a legitimate country?
I have seen many pundits state that the United States’ action was lawful, but the only reason they give is that Soleimani was a terrorist. The only reason he was classified that way is that our State Department put him on a list. If a foreign government decided to place the Central Intelligence Agency or one of our special forces units on a designated terrorist list and then “removed the commander of that unit from the battlefield” (assassination, in other words) would our government deem that lawful or declare war?
If Soleimani was a legitimate military figure, then historically his assassination would be an act of war. Only Congress has the authority to declare war. Would this make the order unlawful? If Soleimani, for the sake of discussion, was a terrorist, the question is still: Was the order lawful?
Is the White House (the executive branch) using the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force as its authority? That 2001 authorization gave permission for the president to go after the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks and those that aided them.
Or is the president using the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force for justification? That was to defend the U.S. against Iraq and the Islamic State group.
Did Soleimani pose a threat to the United States or just to U.S. interests? Even the War Powers Act requires an imminent threat to the United States for the president to act.
The case has not been made. Did the president notify and brief Congress even after the fact, or just announce, essentially, “Oh, by the way, I did this?”
What are the rules of engagement for the president? Are there any limits to the unilateral decisions that a president can make? No matter the party of the president, Congress and the American voting public must clarify the powers the president may wield without congressional support.
If we allow our government to keep lowering the bar on what military action is acceptable, our actions will descend into a type of terrorism.
I know there will be a certain number of people claiming that I am unpatriotic, un-American, a snowflake, or some other derogatory label. But remember this: I am a voting veteran of the United States of America. “We the People” have a duty to ensure that our government by the people and for the people is acting in a legal way that benefits us — the people.
As Sgt. Frey of the U.S. Marine Corps, I had the privilege of serving with some of the best the USA has to offer. These were not the children of wealthy, powerful, politically connected parents. The enlisted women and men I served with did not have parents who were making decisions on where or when their children went to war. When the United States goes to war, those in power profit and many citizens die.
So when the elected people in power, who will not be the “boots on the ground,” make decisions that affect those who will be in harm’s way, I will always question that decision. Questioning not through distrust of the system, but as part of the system. Now is not the time for “My country, right or wrong,” but “What is best for my country’s people?”
So, was this a lawful order? If so, show Congress the intelligence reports from the agencies that the president continually denigrates. If not, what are “We the People” going to do about it?
Brian Frey is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a lifelong resident of Lancaster County. He is a member of Lancaster Stands Up and a mentor with Homes of Hope.