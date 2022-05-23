Dear Dr. Scribblergate:

Does anyone know who compiled a study or made the general claim that a large percentage of people of European descent now living in the Midwest or Western U.S. trace their ancestors’ travel paths through Lancaster?

Was the city, and therefore the county, ever claimed to have been the first “Gateway to the West”? Certainly the first turnpike in the country being created here from Philadelphia to Lancaster and then to Columbia had some influence on this.

Randolph Harris

Lancaster

Dear Randy:

The claim that many Americans trace their family ancestors back to Lancaster County is an old one. Asked where it originated, Martha Abel and Marianne Heckles, archivists at LancasterHistory suggest Jack Loose. The late John W.W. Loose understood Lancaster County's history better than anyone.

Heckles says there have been anecdotal references over the years to the exceptionally large number of genealogical researchers who come to Lancaster to search for their ancestors.

“It's because of the roads” adds Abel, seconding your reference, Randy. “There were those early roads going through Lancaster and through the mountains.’’

The most important early road was the King's Highway from Philadelphia to Lancaster. That highway, later called the Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) in Lancaster County, opened in 1733. Many who traveled the road in the 18th century kept on going to Columbia and across the Susquehanna River.

Some of those travelers continued west to Carlisle and beyond. Others used the “Great Philadelphia Waggon Road” to turn southward through the Shenandoah Valley into the Carolinas.

James Lemon verifies this in “The Best Poor Man's Country” when he writes, “Pennsylvania was a distributing center to the south and west, as indicated by letters of encouragement to Pennsylvanians from those who had already moved to the back country of Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas and Kentucky.”

The Scribbler has found no reference to Lancaster as the “first” gateway, but he has found early references to Lancaster as the “Gateway to the West” in local newspapers.

A clear designation of a local road serving as the “Gateway to the West,” appears in the Lancaster Inquirer of Sept. 23, 1911. A news story boasts improvements to the Philadelphia and Lancaster Turnpike of 1795. Dedicated in 1913, the improved road became part of the Lincoln Highway (Routes 462 and 30 in Lancaster County).

A Lancaster Intelligencer Journal story published Sept. 23, 1938, says John Wright's Ferry, which carried Old Philadelphia Pike traffic across the Susquehanna, made Columbia the “Gateway to the West” in the 18th century.

Early in the 19th century, Pittsburgh, on the Ohio River, supplanted Lancaster as “the Gateway to the West.” Then St. Louis, on the Mississippi, took over and eventually built its famed Gateway Arch.

Quarryville class ring

Dear Dr. Scribbler-ring:

I have a Quarryville High School ring with the year 1898 in raised numbers. I assumed it was the class year, but I was told that 1898 is more likely the year the high school was founded. Any ideas?

Hugh Coffman

Lancaster

Dear Hugh:

Your ring probably belonged to one of nine students in Quarryville's first graduating class of seniors in 1898.

They graduated from the borough's first school building, which had opened in 1881. The two-story brick building still stands near the east end of town. It has been converted into apartments.

This information comes from “Quarryville,” a history of the town published in 2014 by Mike Roth and Stanley T. White.

