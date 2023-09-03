Walking old dogs is a spiritual exercise in contemplation. You stop and rest frequently when you take old dogs for a walk. Especially on hot days, when the old dogs are collies with their double coats. They’ll flop on the cool grass at our favorite bench, panting in the leafy shade.

On cooler mornings like we’ve had now that September is here, we don’t stop as often, and when we do stop, my dogs recline on the grass like royalty, surveying the rolling expanse of the pitch-and-putt golf course at the New Holland Community Memorial Park they have claimed as their domain. They watch for squirrels, rabbits and, most of all, the little kids who want to pet them and make friends.

They are always ready to make friends.

Walking old dogs has unexpectedly turned morning walks into erstwhile prayer time and the chance for me to connect with the natural world. I am encouraged by its enduring presence and its delicate balance. I am grateful to be reminded that life is so much more than the hatred and violence that dominates the news today.

As I sit on the bench with my old dogs luxuriating in the grass at my feet, I can almost sense the sacredness beneath the stillness surrounding me. The distant hills, the rows of cornstalks rattling in the breeze, the trees in full leaf, including the one whose shade we enjoy almost every morning now — all of it is part of a grand cathedral, hidden here in the ordinary circumstances of a typical morning in Pennsylvania.

Everything has a place in it: the cars carrying people to work; the school bus windows filled with the faces of children; the man dragging a trash can across the sidewalk; the lawn mower grumbling in someone’s yard; the women power-walking together as their identical ponytails sway, their conversation like the fizz of bubbles in a glass of Champagne.

To recognize this reality is to also recognize the depravity of the white supremacist who shot and killed three Black shoppers in a Jacksonville, Florida, dollar store. And the depravity of not only that shooter, but of all white supremacists and the squalor of their beliefs.

It is to see, clearly, the cravenness of political leaders who create the environment in which white supremacy flowers and produces its vile fruit, and then piously normalize the harvest with “thoughts and prayers.”

There are mornings when the weight of all this wears on me. I sit on the bench with my old dogs at my feet in the grass, feeling an overwhelming sadness, knowing that a former president is making millions selling T-shirts emblazoned with his mug shot, taken when — having been indicted for the fourth time — he surrendered inside an Atlanta, Georgia, jail.

Knowing there are those who don’t care that the climate continues to spin out of control, and that our children and our grandchildren will suffer because of our stubborn refusal to face reality.

Knowing that mass shootings occur in our nation at a mind-numbing pace that other countries cannot even imagine.

But then I am humbled by the unquestioning magnanimity with which my old dogs accept the day. Because old dogs travel light, conveying love, loyalty, boundless curiosity and a perpetual willingness to give and receive affection. A reasonable return of those things is all they require — well, that and some naps and treats along the way.

I feel lucky, though I know that our time together is growing short. Loving and caring for old dogs is one of the most hopeful and healing things anyone can do with their life. Because old dogs teach you that life is the enduring process of addition, not the exercise in subtraction we so often try to make it.

Old dogs show that you don’t stop being one thing just because you start being something else. The puppy lives in the old dog, just like the little boy lives in the old man I am becoming.

Though our days pass in utter predictability, like clockwork, our lives still arrive at this mysterious place of grace and wonder. Then my old dogs turn and look at me, and we get up and continue home together.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.