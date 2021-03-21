March 13, 2020, is a date that is permanently ingrained in my memory.

That Friday started out as a normal day for many. It was the day after my birthday; my friends and I had heard about the coronavirus, but we never thought it would have anything to do with us.

As the school day continued, I kept hearing whispers in the halls that school might get called off for a short amount of time. My friends and I had this rush of excitement that we could potentially get out of school.

During last-period study hall, there was an announcement made that all students should pack up their books and clear their lockers, because we were going to be out of school for a week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After the announcement was made, there was this feeling of concern and excitement all wrapped up in one. There was concern because no one really understood what exactly was going on, but it was mixed with this feeling of excitement about a break from school.

After last period, I went to the track for practice. Amid all the whispers of what was happening, my coach gathered us together and read an email sent out by the governor explaining that school was now closed for two weeks.

All of us on the field celebrated, because we were getting a mini vacation from school. Within minutes, our mini vacation was known as the “coronacation,” and party ideas and themes were being brainstormed.

Little did we know that this “coronacation” was no vacation at all.

Two weeks turned into four. Four weeks turned into two months, and so on.

The world seemed to come to a stop. No one was able to see each other; we were all locked inside our homes with little to do — and school started to become a much-missed place.

Later that March, the online classes started up at Lancaster Catholic. I was very excited for online classes to begin, because sitting around the house was no longer relaxing or fun. Classes began and I was able to distract myself from the world outside and focus on my schoolwork.

This was a good change that I personally benefited from. My grades went up and my desire to do schoolwork increased. My desire to see my friends increased, as well.

I went through many rough patches throughout quarantine, as I'm sure many others did too. I missed my friends, I missed my other family members, I missed the social part of life.

I know the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, but it has taught me a great deal of lessons. I was taught to not take anything and especially anyone for granted.

During quarantine, I realized how much my friends meant to me; the memories we had together; how much of an impact they have had on my life; and how special each and every one of my friends is.

I learned to love my friends for who they are — the good and the bad — and I learned to appreciate their company and not take it for granted.

I realized I needed to try much harder to live in the moment and put my phone down. I also learned that it feels good to do well in school, and the desire I had to do schoolwork during quarantine carried over into this school year.

I used to take what I have for granted, but now I am snatching every opportunity I get.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, I have learned many valuable lessons about life: I’ve learned how important it is to embrace what you do have, how to live in the moment, and how to be grateful for all of the opportunities presented.

The pandemic has been a roller coaster for all, but I can confidently say that when it is over, I will walk out of it a new and better person.

Isabella Altimare is in 12th grade at Lancaster Catholic High School.