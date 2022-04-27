For me, Election Day always provided excitement. I could not wait until I was old enough to shut that curtain behind me and pull the levers to record my vote in secret. I was raised to view Election Day as almost a holiday; voting at the polls was the correct and patriotic thing to do.

Flash forward to today. I have served as an elected precinct committee person in four states; served as a poll worker and watcher often; and ran, unsuccessfully, for election to the U.S. House of Representatives. I am not an election expert, but I have had a lot of election experience.

My conclusion: We have really fouled things up.

In recent years, the most significant event impacting voting has been the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic coincided with a moment when we had vastly expanded mail-in voting, and we also changed mail-in deadlines and added mail-in ballot drop boxes. Some changes were made to accommodate feared U.S. Postal Service delays.

To sum up, we promoted the concept of early voting and vastly expanded the time available to vote and have our ballot tallied.

It is true that some people cannot be available to vote on Election Day. Travel, illness and physical problems have always been accommodated in my voting experiences. Voters needing such help were provided with a mail-in voting option. This was not considered a voting option for all, but as a special accommodation for a specific understandable reason.

In my past experiences as a poll worker, mail-in ballots were delivered to the appropriate polling place on voting day, were reverified by polling staff and then opened and inserted into the ballot counting machine.

Just think! Every absentee ballot was cast in the precinct that was also the home of the individual voter. Fraud and error were virtually impossible.

To put mail-in votes in perspective, in the 2018 election for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, won by Bob Casey Jr., just over 5 million votes were cast. Of these, only 206,000 were absentee ballots, amounting to about 4% of the total votes cast. Mail-in balloting worked, but the numbers were relatively small; its impact on voting and the counting of votes was minimal and the results were quickly known.

In 2020, however, a combined 2.6 million mail-in ballots were cast and counted for the Pennsylvania general election, more than 12 times the number in 2018 — an overwhelming difference.

COVID-19 and the need to process a huge number of mail-in ballots (under a new state election law that was passed in 2019, prior to the pandemic) created a plethora of problems.

The need for speed meant that many of these changes were not fully studied before implementation. As changes were made, some local election offices were overwhelmed. Mail-in ballot drop boxes were deployed, increasing the possibility in my view of ballot harvesting. Signature verification was not enforced in some jurisdictions, and changes were made to deadlines for submitting and counting ballots.

Every one of these steps, in my view, created a new point of possible voting mischief.

Delivery problems within the U.S. Postal Service invited legislative and judicial involvement. In Pennsylvania, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a state Supreme Court ruling allowing election officials to count mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the election. In my estimation, this was an illegal act that overturned a portion of Pennsylvania law and took control from the state Legislature.

Under these conditions, consistent management and supervision of the voting process was not possible, in my view. The concept of “chain of custody” — at the heart of the voting and counting process — was violated in many places in America.

However, I do not believe that these problems led to an upset of the final tallies in Joe Biden’s election victory.

I would like to make Election Day a federal holiday and designate it as the first Monday after the first Tuesday in November. For the majority of workers, this would remove the work conflict from voting. Let this day of patriotic celebration be a bedrock foundation to our election process.

Perhaps it would even be appropriately patriotic to combine Election Day and an existing holiday — Presidents Day. Only the date of the election would have to be changed.

I believe that the place to vote is at the polls — in person, if at all possible.

Of further interest, the April 17 Sunday LNP editorial (“Boxed out”) made a point that I wish to comment on. It mentioned that, in 2020, the mail-in ballot drop box was convenient because cars could pull up to the Lancaster County Government Center and a voter could quickly drop off their ballot.

The editorial failed to mention that the same convenience should, in fact, encourage in-person voting on Election Day. Forget the mail-in ballot, go vote in person while the car waits and you can publicly participate in one of our nation’s most patriotic events.

Voting is a responsibility of citizenship. It is a community event. It is a patriotic act. The citizen is responsible for making himself or herself available to fulfill this right and responsibility of citizenship at the polls, if at all possible.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.