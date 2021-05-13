In 1984, a week before his reelection, I listened to President Ronald Reagan here in Lancaster County, praising the Lancaster spirit and vitality: “The citizens of Lancaster have always been in the front ranks of liberty.”

My grandfather said John F. Kennedy gave Lancaster nearly the same praise when he campaigned here in 1960 and spoke in Penn Square.

I started working at our family business as a child, amid that vitality and liberty. Since then, I’ve invested my life’s work in creating manufacturing jobs and commercial development opportunities that build up our local community. Now, our real estate company has properties that house over 50 local retailers and other businesses, employing hundreds of people.

But last year, with a stroke of his pen, Gov. Tom Wolf nearly tore it all down.

I was floored when he made the unilateral decision to enact his sweeping business shutdowns, and my frustration heightened when many businesses were exempted through an opaque waiver process. Worse, though, was realizing that no matter what the science said, what other states experienced, or what families, businesses and community organizations said, Wolf seemingly remained unmoved.

Instead, we got excuses and ambiguity, as we waited for months to hear whether Wolf would ever release us from his extreme restrictions. He has rarely, if ever, consulted with our representatives in the state Legislature. He has flatly ignored our local small business community. Former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, another Democrat, even said Wolf was being inconsistent and unfair.

Now, Wolf is allowing his restrictions to be lifted at the end of the month, but he did so without ever having set concrete and understandable benchmarks — something other states across the nation have done.

Imagine what presidents Kennedy and Reagan would say if they could witness the resulting government-inflicted crisis of bankrupt businesses and unemployed workers that beset Lancaster after more than a year of Wolf’s nontransparent actions. I’m certain they’d be disheartened.

In fact, I believe they’d join with me, fellow business leaders, friends and neighbors in voting “yes” for the two constitutional amendments related to emergency powers we’ll see on our May 18 primary ballots.

I’m not opposed to a governor taking executive action in an emergency. In March of last year, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and all of us looked to Wolf in the hopes that he would manage the pandemic expeditiously and intelligently.

But a year later, it has become clear to me that we cannot allow Wolf — or any governor of either party — to ever again wield the sort of unending power over our lives and livelihoods that he has.

It’s an issue of our constitutional rights being protected by a system of checks and balances. If a single elected official can effectively dominate decision-making for millions of people indefinitely, it’s likely to result in significant harm — and it has.

Thankfully, our state constitution grants us the chance to right this wrong and restore fairness to our state government.

On May 18, Pennsylvanians should vote “yes” on two proposed constitutional amendments that limit the governor’s future use of emergency powers.

This isn’t about retaliation or partisanship. It’s a matter of ensuring that our state leaders work together during a long-term emergency like COVID-19 to keep us safe, respect our civil rights and uphold our vibrant local economies.

Rob Ecklin is president of Stoner Inc., a manufacturing business in Quarryville, as well as owner of Ecklin Development and numerous other small businesses in Lancaster.