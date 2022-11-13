It is 2 a.m., and I am sitting in the emergency department, just outside the rooms of some critically ill children who are struggling to breathe.

My night is spent giving medications, ordering and interpreting blood tests, adjusting machines that help our young patients breathe, talking with worried parents, and checking on my noncritically ill patients upstairs in our pediatric unit.

There are no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in the Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland area, and so I continue to manage these little ones in the emergency department. This is not the first night I have spent like this recently, and I know it will not be the last. This is the worst surge of respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — I have seen in my nearly 20 years of providing hospital care. We are working harder right now than ever before, even more than we did last January during the overwhelming surge of COVID-19 infections due to the omicron variant. The vast majority of our sickest young patients are infected with RSV.

What is RSV?

RSV is a common respiratory virus that almost all children contract at some point. It often causes mild cold symptoms such as runny nose or cough, but in some children — especially newborns and young infants, premature babies and children with underlying heart or lung disease, including asthma — it can be especially dangerous.

It can also cause severe illness in the elderly. This year, we are seeing more severe illness in older children and young adults as well.

The symptoms of RSV

RSV often starts with mild symptoms. A child may have runny nose, cough, congestion, irritability or poor appetite. For some babies and children, the symptoms remain mild and they recover without complications. For others, as the illness progresses, they may work harder to breathe, developing retractions (sucking in beneath or between their ribs when breathing), and tachypnea (breathing extremely fast) and their oxygen levels may drop. They may struggle to eat or drink, resulting in dehydration. In severe illness, the child may be unable to maintain healthy oxygen levels on their own, and may turn blue or become lethargic, ultimately requiring assistance to breathe with machines such as high-flow oxygen, CPAP, BiPAP or ventilators, which do some of the work of breathing for the child.

In children under age 2, RSV can cause inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, a condition known as bronchiolitis, which may be mild but can also progress to severe disease. RSV can also cause ear infections, pneumonia and respiratory failure. In the United States, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants.

For children with mild RSV, their symptoms can often be managed at home with supportive care such as nasal saline drops and bulb suction to remove mucus, encouraging fluids and giving Tylenol as needed for discomfort.

Children who are working harder to breathe, who have low oxygen levels or are dehydrated from poor feeding generally require admission to the hospital. The sickest of these children may require admission to a pediatric intensive care unit.

How is RSV spread?

Unlike COVID-19, which is an airborne disease, RSV is spread primarily through contact and droplets from the nose or throat of an infected person. This means you can catch it if you are exposed to an infected person’s cough, sneeze, mucus, saliva, soiled hands or even dried respiratory secretions on clothes or linen. The virus can remain on surfaces for several hours and on skin (though for less time). It is highly contagious. Because older children and adults who get RSV may have mild or no symptoms, it is very easy for them to spread the infection to other more vulnerable populations.

The data

RSV affects an estimated 64 million people and causes 160,000 deaths each year worldwide, according to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In the United States, RSV accounts for 2.1 million outpatient visits, and 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations, among children younger than 5 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 100 to 300 children younger than 5 die of RSV in the U.S. each year.

Given our early rise in numbers, however, we are poised to see far worse outcomes this year.

Why are things so bad?

There are several reasons experts have posited for the crisis we are currently seeing, and there may be more reasons we have yet to uncover.

To begin with, the COVID-19 pandemic has dismantled the seasonal variation in respiratory illnesses to which we had grown accustomed. RSV used to be a disease we primarily saw during the fall and winter cold and flu season. In March 2020, during the initial weeks of the pandemic, there was a striking drop-off in RSV infections, likely linked to mitigation efforts such as day care and school closures, masking and social distancing. In March 2021, however, and continuing into the summer, we began to see new cases of RSV, a seasonal phenomenon that was previously unheard of. This prompted the CDC to issue a health advisory for health care workers, urging them to suspect RSV in patients presenting with respiratory symptoms.

The decrease in RSV cases in infants we saw in 2020-2021 meant higher numbers of young patients becoming ill when cases did start to increase. Additionally, as people have ditched COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as masking in large groups, hand hygiene and staying home when sick, RSV has had a much greater opportunity to spread unchecked. The results have been catastrophic.

Recent studies have also indicated that patients previously infected with COVID-19, including children, may go on to develop persistent dysfunction in their lungs, even if their COVID-19 infection was mild. It is postulated that this could result in more severe illness when they are infected with additional respiratory viruses, including RSV. Anecdotally, we have seen this happen in our area.

With COVID-19 now in the mix and increases in other viral illnesses, we are also seeing more coinfections (when a child contracts more than one virus at once). These coinfections tend to cause more severe and prolonged illness, and also are more likely to cause a child to need intensive care.

RSV is classified into two different subtypes: RSV-A and RSV-B. These subtypes alternate every one to two years. We are currently in an RSV-A year, which can cause more severe disease in premature babies and is more likely to result in their need for a pediatric ICU admission. This is adding to the burden of illness we are currently seeing.

Finally, many community hospitals across the country have closed their pediatric wards, in favor of opening more adult beds, which tend to be more lucrative (after all, children in community hospitals usually don’t require expensive procedures like hip replacements and cardiac bypass surgery). Hospitals have also dealt with staffing issues, often not having enough nurses or other staff to adequately keep their pediatric units open. Currently, Lancaster County has only one hospital with a pediatric unit; other pediatric units have closed in the past two years. This has created additional hardship for community hospitals, which have critically ill children presenting to their emergency departments who must now be transferred to other hospitals. Often these other hospitals have no beds available. Children’s hospitals and pediatric ICUs are also operating at full or above-full capacities, meaning the community hospitals that do have pediatric units may have nowhere to send a sicker child who requires intensive care.

The national and local outlooks

Since September, we have seen RSV numbers across the nation like never before. Many emergency departments, pediatric units and pediatric intensive care units are full, or even operating at over 100% capacity. A child may need to wait hours or even days in the emergency department before an inpatient bed becomes available.

Some hospitals — including at least one in Pennsylvania — have had to set up tents outside their emergency departments to accommodate their numbers, and at least one children’s hospital considered bringing in the National Guard to help.

For many of the same reasons we have a surge of RSV, we have also seen striking increases in rhinovirus and enterovirus that started this past summer. These illnesses, while often mild, can also cause severe respiratory distress that requires hospitalization. We are now seeing an early increase in flu numbers, and have already begun admitting local children with influenza.

We continue to see COVID-19 as well, with new variants poised to cause swells this winter. Epidemiologists are concerned that the combination of RSV, flu and COVID-19 this winter may cause a prolonged onslaught of illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

Locally, we have had a higher number of hospitalized pediatric patients than I have seen before in my career here. There have been days we are operating at over 100% capacity, and most days we are near capacity. Despite this, we have a wonderful hospital team that has worked tirelessly to care for these children and families. From nurses to respiratory therapists to housekeeping staff to phlebotomists to physicians to chaplains, and everyone else, we have pulled together in what feels like an impossibly difficult situation and we are making it work. Our community physicians are also caring for unimaginable numbers of sick children who need to be seen in the office, and they are doing so with competence and grace.

Treatment

Treatment of RSV is largely supportive, meaning we help to support a child’s body while the immune system fights off the virus. Unfortunately, there are no medications that can make it go away faster. Children who are seriously ill may need measures like oxygen, intravenous fluids or breathing support with a machine.

While there is currently no vaccine for RSV, there are several studies ongoing and we are hopeful there may be one in the future. A recent trial for a vaccine given to pregnant individuals to prevent RSV in their infants after birth has shown great promise and may be available as soon as next fall. Premature infants or those with severe underlying heart or lung disease can receive a monthly preventive injection with a monoclonal antibody called Synagis. This can decrease their likelihood of contracting the illness; unfortunately, it is expensive and many infants do not qualify.

Preventing infection

While we have amazing, dedicated and highly skilled pediatric clinicians in Lancaster, whom I have watched rise to the occasion during this difficult time, I would be lying if I said we weren’t exhausted. The good news is that there are several measures that you can take to prevent RSV in your family and to help mitigate the current crisis.

1. Make sure you and everyone in your family is up to date on their COVID-19 and flu vaccines. If you haven’t received your omicron bivalent booster yet, please do it now. While these vaccines will not prevent RSV, they will decrease the likelihood of severe COVID-19 and flu infections, and the likelihood of transmitting these viruses to vulnerable children and infants who cannot yet be vaccinated. Both of these things will decrease the crowding in emergency departments and increase the availability of hospital beds.

2. Do not allow visitors to come see your baby if they are sick or were recently exposed to someone who was sick. Do not allow visitors to kiss your infant. Encourage any visitors to your home to wear masks. (If they don’t understand the need, point them to this article.)

3. If you have a newborn or if your baby was premature, consider keeping your infant home and holding off on any visitors for the time being.

4. Wear your mask when out and in groups — this will protect not only against COVID-19, but also against RSV, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

5. Keep your kids home from school if they have any symptoms of illness.

6. Breastfeeding your baby can provide additional protection against RSV and other respiratory illnesses.

7. Avoid exposing your children to smoke, as this increases their risk of severe RSV infection as well as problems with asthma.

8. Use the emergency department only for true emergencies. If you are in doubt, talk with your primary care physician to determine the best place to receive care. If you believe you have a true emergency, do not hesitate to come to the emergency department; we are very busy but will never turn a child away.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko is a local hospital pediatrician employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.