In March 2020, we awoke in a dystopia. Our “normal” — our routine —was no more.

The daily activities that most of us had taken for granted, such as going to work and to school, dramatically changed — or vanished altogether — as we faced a novel, deadly threat that we couldn’t see and didn’t understand.

To grapple with the stresses of upended health, finances and daily life, we leaned into technology and adopted inventive approaches to work, learn, obtain necessities and process constant streams of often contradictory information.

Immersed in this onslaught of unknowns, we yearned for ways to process isolation, insecurity and loss.

Focusing on these unmet needs of well-being, an interdisciplinary team of Penn State faculty and staff launched “Viral Imaginations: COVID-19,” a publicly accessible, online resource during the shelter-in-place period in April 2020.

Available at viralimaginations.psu.edu, Viral Imaginations is a virtual gallery and archive of Pennsylvanians’ creative expressions related to living in pandemic times.

The gallery includes sections for visual art and creative writing submitted by commonwealth residents of all ages.

To date, Viral Imaginations has received about 300 works of art made during the pandemic.

Through this ongoing project, members of the public in Pennsylvania and beyond have the opportunity to develop understanding and empathy via the arts and the humanities during a time of world-altering challenges.

The project also furnishes vetted, easy-to-adopt educational resources in the form of lesson plans to aid teachers dealing with class disruption and students developing an understanding of the value of the arts and the humanities in times of crisis.

These lessons bolster coping skills, enhance compassion and reestablish a sense of agency in times that test us individually and collectively.

Teachers at all levels have implemented these lesson plans or created their own assignments around the Viral Imaginations project.

Ultimately, the gallery will convert to an archive that offers insights into how this historic moment transformed the world in terms of work, education, health, science, technology, economics and how we live and socialize.

Unique among coronavirus-era archives, Viral Imaginations houses creative narratives captured during all phases of the pandemic made by members of the public from all walks of life. Such accounts are often overlooked in historic repositories.

Instead of being curated on the basis of ability, age or other exclusionary criteria, Viral Imaginations is open to all current and former Pennsylvanians.

With the recent rollout of vaccines and loosening of restrictions, many believe that the pandemic has ended.

However, this is not yet the case for much of the world. Even in the United States and Pennsylvania, we are just now in the process of grieving losses and dealing with the ongoing health and economic fallout.

Moreover, figuring out the “new normal” is, in itself, stressful.

As the purpose of Viral Imaginations is to document the entire pandemic — from onset through recovery — submissions will continue to be accepted throughout 2021.

Submission is easy.

1. Visit the Viral Imaginations website (viralimaginations.psu.edu).

2. Select and complete the appropriate form for either visual art or creative writing on the home page.

3. Attach the piece.

4. Press the submit button.

Michele L. Mekel is the assistant director of Penn State University's bioethics program and a teaching professor of bioethics; she is jointly appointed to the Humanities Department of Penn State College of Medicine. She’s also an affiliate faculty member of Penn State Law and the Rock Ethics Institute, and she serves as the co-principal investigator of the Penn State Viral Imaginations: COVID-19 project.