Imagine being born as a symbol of death. Blood fills your nose, your mother hates your hungry mouth and your foreign father likely lies dead in a smoldering plane.

Being born into war was something my parents had to shoulder for their whole lives, and yet, when discussing the Vietnam War, we Americans tend to push it away out of shame.

The consequences of our actions will exist whether we choose to acknowledge them. When American troops left Vietnam in 1975, they left behind generations' worth of consequences.

It’s time we look at them.

After the United States’ consistent atrocities, its support — national and international — was weakened and its image as heroic was tarnished. But to truly understand the weight of these events, one must understand that these conflicts started long before the Vietnam War.

Start of conflict

In the beginning, it was only China for Vietnam. It was China that first traded with Vietnam. It was China that first recognized it as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. It was China that Vietnam first feared, first loathed, still loathes.

The Vietnam War began like any other war between the two of them. Vietnam feared expansion from China; feared its control. Being a smaller country, Vietnam tends to get elbowed by larger countries like China and France all of the time. This time, Vietnam also feared its own people. Northern Vietnam seemed to fall under communist China’s influence, and tensions between the North and South came to a boiling point.

The Soviet Union soon joined, as the opportunity to spread communism arose. That prompted America to intervene in an attempt to stop it. The U.S. was determined to contain communism because of the domino theory — the idea that if smaller countries become communist, all surrounding countries will, as well.

When all was said and done, over 2 million Vietnamese lives lay dead as the sign of failure. Countless more suffer from the lingering effects of Agent Orange and poverty to this day. Communism was not prevented in the country after Americans left, and Vietnam was forcefully reunified by the North.

During the war, about 8 million tons of bombs were dropped on Vietnam by America and its allies. All of the destruction on small villages and supposedly empty jungles were usually fruitless, rarely hitting the intended target.

Yet the effects on the natural ecosystem, human life and moral support for the war were devastating.

“In 1969 alone, 1,034,300 hectares of forest was destroyed using Agent Orange, a man-made herbicide,” wrote historian C.N. Trueman. “Agent Blue was sprayed on crops in an effort to deprive the North of its food supply. Between 1962 and 1969, 688,000 acres of agricultural land was sprayed — primarily on paddy fields.”

Vietnam was ruined.

Great suffering

Today, Vietnam remains one of the poorest countries in the world. Additionally, many elders and children suffer greatly from Agent Orange, which some Americans still tend to downplay.

Agent Orange’s original herbicide components led to physical and neurological side effects on the human body such as cancer, skin disease, immune system dysfunction, Parkinson’s disease, nerve disorders and more.

Some research on the effects of Agent Orange in the Vietnam War doesn’t even mention the Vietnamese citizens. The U.S. military’s actions in poisoning this country and its people still stand as one of the greatest war crimes since World War II. Cancer, birth defects and more continue to be swept under the rug.

The U.S. was a perpetrator of destruction — but it also allowed for destruction when it ignored the North’s ruthless attack on the South to forcefully reunify the nation.

Years later, the Vietnamese wrestle with the complicated decision of who to trust. In the early years after the war, Americans were scorned and mixed-ethnicity kids, like my father, were discriminated against, beaten and bullied.

Mothers of these children, including my grandmother, had to burn pictures of their American fathers in order to protect their children. We’re still not sure if my American grandfather is alive or not.

Today, many Vietnamese people see Americans as a friends and allies, and some idealize the European features of the mixed-ethnicity children.

Meanwhile, the feelings for China are not complicated. The anti-Chinese sentiment is prevalent across Vietnam. Some Vietnamese go as far as believing that China has already taken over the country, using false heads of authority in the Vietnamese government.

It is easy to laugh at the ridiculous claim, but one cannot blame a kicked dog for flinching at a raised hand.

“The Vietnamese have had too much experience with the Chinese,” said Duong Trung Quoc, a member of Vietnam’s National Assembly and editor of the magazine Past & Present. “The Vietnamese can’t trust the Chinese. We’ve had too much practice.”

Younger Vietnamese kids today are haunted by their parents’ trauma, but struggle to understand what the war truly was. Their parents usually don’t talk about anything other than how much they hate China, and schools refuse to spend more than two pages on the subject.

When people do talk about the Vietnam War, they tend to fixate on the mass immigration that followed it. That’s ironic, because few choose to speak of the 1988 Amerasian Homecoming Act, which allowed applicants to establish a mixed-race identity by appearance alone and successfully sped up the immigration process.

Difficult journey

People aren’t home-free after the immigration process, though. Vietnamese refugees faced discrimination and oppression like every other minority group in the United States — while also trying to heal from losing their homeland to their longtime enemy.

Most of them coped by assimilating as quickly as possible. My father buys a turkey every Thanksgiving and a ham for every Christmas, which usually never turns out as American as he wishes. So while he fusses over the dried turkey, my mother starts preparing a rich noodle dish — to my father’s frustration.

The Vietnam War makes me uncomfortable. Writing this column was a difficult journey of self and family.

Every word I wrote brought me back to the rundown district in Vietnam where my family still lives, their bubbling smiles bright despite being locked in by COVID-19 restrictions and my Vietnamese grandfather’s post-traumatic stress disorder.

Panic attacks kept my fingers from hitting the keyboard; I struggled with too much to say and not enough vocabulary to express it.

No one can truly understand what it means to be born from war; to be born as a living, breathing sign of destruction and corruption.

Thuy Nguyen is in the 11th grade at J.P. McCaskey High School.