Cain murdered his brother Abel out of jealousy. Moses killed an Egyptian and buried him in the sand. David had Bathsheba’s husband placed on the frontlines of battle to be slaughtered by the enemy. Absalom murdered his half-brother to avenge his sister’s rape. Clearly, violence is not new to human culture.
While violence isn’t new, video games are — relatively speaking. I would argue that video games don’t cause violence, but rather are the byproduct of our violent culture. All media simply reflect the culture we live in.
Psychologist Chris Ferguson maintains that violent video games are not a major factor for serious acts of violence. “The data on bananas causing suicide is about as conclusive. Literally. The numbers work out the same,” Ferguson said. He argues that studies show a minuscule correlation between playing violent video games and real-life behavior.
South Korea and Japan have very competitive gaming cultures, and South Korea is the world’s leading consumer of video games. While both countries spend more per capita on violent video games compared to America, they also have fewer gun-related fatalities. In 2017, there were only three gun-related deaths in Japan. The U.S. had 40,000 gun-related deaths that year. This disparity cannot be explained by people playing video games that depict violence or brutality. No, it comes from other issues, like culture and gun laws.
America has a violence epidemic, that’s for sure. If we want to deal with it, though, we have to quit using video games as a convenient scapegoat.
Todd Trupe is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.