On Memorial Day, we take time to honor the sacrifices of military service members who gave their lives in defense of their country.

In honoring these heroes, we tend to focus on those who died in battle. While that is incredibly important, there is rarely a commemoration — or even public acknowledgment — of the millions of American veterans who have been made grievously sick, and died in some cases, due to exposure to toxins during their time of service.

I became one of those veterans after being exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, and I am not alone.

Today, U.S. active-duty service members, veterans and their families are still being exposed to lethal toxins on a daily basis and, instead of caring for us, too many elected officials treat our lives as disposable even as they pretend to honor us for our sacrifice.

When I went to Vietnam, no one told us about Agent Orange beforehand. The chemical is a “tactical herbicide” that was sprayed over Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia between 1962 and 1971. Agent Orange contains traces of dioxin, the same compound used to poison Ukrainian politician Viktor Yushchenko in 2004.

Millions of U.S. service members and Vietnamese civilians were exposed, leading to birth defects, cancers and a host of other serious health problems.

In my case, I was serving in Vietnam as a member of an explosive ordnance disposal team, and we drove through areas where Agent Orange was sprayed several times a week.

As a result, I have been diagnosed with polycythemia vera, a rare form of blood cancer. My condition is treatable, but not curable. There is a chance that it will turn into deadly leukemia, and I have to live with that.

It took 50 years for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to include my cancer on the approved list for veterans’ disability compensation, yet I still have to fight tooth and nail for treatment and compensation. This is all too common for veterans suffering from toxic exposure.

Problem gets worse

In the decades since the Vietnam War, the problem has only gotten worse — just look at the devastating impact that burn pits have had on veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But toxic exposure isn’t just happening in war zones and military bases — it’s happening here at home, too.

PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often dubbed “forever chemicals” — are a group of chemicals that the military first started using as firefighting foam.

Dupont and 3M told the Department of Defense that PFAS were safe, so it didn’t bother to check before exposing millions to this toxic and deadly chemical. This health crisis is already here: Firefighters (veterans and civilians) were more exposed than any other group, and they are already dying from strange cancers and diseases that are hard to diagnose until doctors realized they were exposed to PFAS.

This crisis has the potential to dwarf the Agent Orange problem. Troops were exposed overseas and on more than 1,000 bases here in the United States. Still, the Department of Defense, which recognized PFAS as a problem in 1992, has not declared them to be a dangerous or toxic chemical. They are doing some inspections now and have started cleanup at a few bases, but it is painfully and unacceptably slow.

You can pay for the $600 blood test yourself to see if you’ve been exposed to PFAS (if your doctor will order it in the first place), but positive results will get you nowhere with the VA.

What we need is action from Congress to compel and fund the VA to address this issue — yet certain elected officials are once again leaving veterans to fend for themselves.

Right now, there are several bills in Congress aimed at saving lives and supporting those who put their own lives on the line for our freedoms, including the Honor Our PACT Act, the Filthy Fifty Act and the Clean Water for Military Families Act.

These bills are being blocked by U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the filibuster. This act is even more despicable, because McConnell and his colleagues are sure to claim to support fallen service members, veterans and their families around this holiday.

I served in Vietnam to fight for our country and our U.S. Constitution. To me, “We the people” means all of the people. This is not the America that I fought for and not the America that I want my grandchildren to grow up in.

So many veterans have served bravely, but returned home only to find they had a ticking time bomb growing inside them. And far too many veterans have died without care or benefits, with their spouses and families left to fight an uncaring bureaucracy.

If the parades and headlines “honoring our fallen” and “supporting our veterans” truly mean something to you, then take action. To our elected officials: We urge you to live up to your claims of supporting veterans and pass these bills.

To our fellow citizens: Call your senators and tell them the same thing — if they support veterans, they must pass these bills.

This Memorial Day, let’s honor service members and our veterans not by words, but by action. This cannot wait, because thousands of lives are at stake — including my own.

Jim Sandoe is a U.S. Army veteran from Lancaster County and state organizer for Common Defense, the largest progressive veterans’ group in the country, with more than 300,000 supporters across all 50 states.