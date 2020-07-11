“My country, right or wrong. Right or wrong, my country.”

Thus spoke Frank “Rusty” Krautwater, my junior high American history teacher. That saying wasn’t original with him, of course, but I didn’t know it then. The provocation was an ill-considered comment from a boy in my class, lobbed in that two-minute crevasse of chaos before the bell. I do not remember what he said, but he mimicked, no doubt, opinions he had heard at home.

Mr. Krautwater struck with the hammer of Thor, pounding his take on patriotism into our cellular structure before sentencing my classmate to write that maxim some hundreds of times. Though it happened 60 years ago, I remember the incident as though it were yesterday.

That adage about one’s country is, of course, profoundly ambiguous. It can affirm unshakable pride in the face of a misstep, or it can suggest that one who is loyal should actually embrace the blunder, however egregious. Through his lens as a World War II veteran and passionate champion of the U.S. Constitution, Mr. Krautwater had seen what blind obedience did to German patriots.

Not only would he be appalled at today’s vitriolic, self-serving leadership, he would be incensed that hordes of citizens demonstrate profound ignorance of the foundations of our government.

A Marine for life, Mr. Krautwater was a relentless taskmaster. He demanded much of us as we studied the geography, history, government, and current events of our country and its relationship to a world not far removed from the most catastrophic war of all time. Through massive reports, memorization of foundational documents, pop quizzes, essay tests, and command performances at the front of the class to face a barrage of questions, we learned to stay alert to what was happening around us in the context of our past. Understanding the separate-but-equal branches of government, for one, was essential to our responsibility as citizens.

Those were momentous times: Hawaii and Alaska became states with their strategic locations. Borders were redrawn in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, aggravating ancient conflicts. The space race escalated between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, turmoil erupted in Cuba, and we launched satellites to monitor the weather — and more.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

President Dwight Eisenhower led the U.S. through the Korean War, challenges within NATO, and unsolvable issues in many of the world’s hot spots while he initiated an ambitious civil rights bill and implemented a sweeping (and wildly successful) plan to create a nationwide highway system.

We followed it all and formulated a personal view of leadership. Today we stand again in a vortex, trying to discern a ray of hope.

“My country, right or wrong” did not originate with British author G.K. Chesterton, but his take on it is often referenced. He considered the rampant false pride of jingoism to be a path to a country’s downfall. He said, “I have generally found it (patriotism) thrust into the foreground by some fellow who has something to hide in the background. I have seen a great deal of patriotism; and I have generally found it the last refuge of the scoundrel” (“The Judgment of Dr. Johnson,” Act III).

“Make America great again” is another ambiguous slogan, defiled in real time. As I cringe at the invectives hurled into today’s public discourse, often originating from the president himself, my most visceral emotions are fear and grief. Grief that the ugliest slurs and most blatant lies displace issue-focused disagreement, creating a smoke screen for the heinous actions that are remaking the very structure of our governance. Fear that these dangerous biases and outrageous lies have been kindled into an inferno that cannot be extinguished.

We yearn for wise leadership we can trust, knowing that one person cannot embrace every wish on our lists. And though we have a supply of genuine patriots — intelligent and trustworthy — too often it is the false patriot who garners attention and allegiance.

Not only do we need true patriots leading the government, we need a sturdy supply of great mentor-teachers like Mr. Krautwater kneading the essentials of citizenship into the fiber of maturing youth. Such a teacher inspires lifelong gratitude —and patriotism. I hope to live to see the blossoming of the next generation of American patriots, informed and capable. I do want America to be great again.

Marcia Carle lives in Lancaster County. Having retired from a career in communications and development, she is now devoted to personal writing projects, making music and exploring diverse ideas.