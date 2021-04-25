For several months, public demand for COVID-19 vaccines far outpaced supplies. While Pennsylvania remained in Phase 1a for vaccine eligibility, Penn State Health was inundated with calls from patients asking when they could be vaccinated. Now that all phases are open and we have ample doses available, a different hurdle is coming into focus: Some people don’t want to get vaccinated.

Historically, vaccine hesitancy comes from uncertainty about the need for vaccination, distrust of government or medicine, moral or religious concerns about vaccine production, and fear that a vaccine was rushed through development. It seems these same concerns surround the COVID-19 vaccines.

In non-pandemic times, it is normal for people to take a while to become comfortable with a new vaccine. With COVID-19, those natural, reticent views about vaccines butt up against a public health and biomedical sense of urgency.

By the third week of April, 43% of Pennsylvanians ages 16 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nationwide, more than 220 million doses of the vaccines have been administered with only exceedingly rare serious adverse reactions. These vast numbers should provide reassurance to those who have waited cautiously to see how the rollout would go.

Still, many remain hesitant and some may never choose to be vaccinated. Recent polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 21% of rural residents indicate they will “definitely not” get the vaccine, even if required — significantly higher than the 13% of suburban and 10% of urban residents who responded the same.

Reasons for hesitancy

Whenever there is uncertainty around a disease, the decision to get vaccinated is less clear. How serious is that disease? And who is really at risk? A majority — 63% — of respondents identifying as vaccine-hesitant in the Kaiser Family Foundation poll stated that they thought the side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine would be worse than the illness itself.

COVID-19 has killed more than 570,000 Americans. While the death toll has been highest among older Americans, younger people have died, too. And the disease has left some of the infected with lingering medical problems.

The vaccines’ safety in light of their quick development and the use of new technology in some of those vaccines are the most common reasons for hesitancy, research suggests.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines made it through their clinical trials to receive emergency use authorization in record time — less than one year. But unlike other diseases, COVID-19 had scientists from across the globe focused on an effective vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been widely touted as the first broadly produced vaccines to use messenger RNA — or mRNA — but that technology has been in development since 1989, and had already been used in some clinical trials.

After Pfizer recently reported that a third dose of the vaccine may be necessary, some who were on the fence about getting it may have incorrectly concluded that the vaccines aren’t working. In the real-world context of vaccine use, we often need boosters to ensure long-term immunity. We see this with many childhood vaccines. It’s fully expected that we might need to have another dose for COVID-19. Given viral mutation, we might even have an annual COVID-19 shot, just like with influenza vaccinations.

When administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was paused pending review of a small number of cases of severe blood clots, mostly in women under 50, it caused alarm. The odds of developing a clot from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — if the vaccine in fact did cause the clots — are about the same as being struck by lightning.

We accept certain kinds of risks all the time when we feel that the outcome is going to benefit us. Many women accept the 1-in-3,000 risk of getting a blood clot from taking birth control pills because they don’t want to become pregnant. But if an individual doesn’t view the COVID-19 vaccine as essential, that perception of risk — no matter how seemingly infinitesimal — becomes much more significant.

A race against time

From a public health perspective, we are in a race against time. Slowing community spread is essential — both to ensure that hospitals and clinics can adequately treat all patients and to diminish the risk of coronavirus mutations. With high community spread, a more lethal mutation could emerge — one that spreads more quickly, is more deadly or both. Vaccinations are one way to prevent that.

Every day, there are open appointments available for anyone who wants to be vaccinated at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center — our joint venture with other regional health systems and county government — as well as at our Penn State Health dedicated vaccination sites in Berks, Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

What can those of us who are vaccinated do to address vaccine hesitancy? We can listen to our neighbors’ and friends’ concerns about both COVID-19 and the vaccines developed to prevent it. We can empathize with worries about new vaccines and the uncertainty of risk, sharing our own worries and decisions. We will not all agree, but we are all in this together.

We each got vaccinated because we trusted both data and people: the scientific evidence and individuals authorized to approve the vaccine and recommend its use. It was important for us to protect our family members and vaccines gave us a way to do that. We also wanted to be part of a shared effort to protect our communities.

Early on in the pandemic, schools, businesses and houses of worship were shuttered. We limited interactions to slow the spread. We now know the harm of extended social isolation and economic closures. Getting vaccinated is one way we can get back to more normal life.

Bernice L. Hausman, Ph.D., is chair of the Department of Humanities and professor of humanities and public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine. Robert P. Lennon, M.D., is an associate professor and director of resident scholarly activity in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

People can register for appointments online at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at 717-588-1020. Same-day appointments now are available from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day.

Anyone who has questions about the vaccines can visit Penn State Health OnDemand Vaccine Advisor, a new, free virtual service for the community staffed by Penn State Health nurses to address questions about the COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market. Visit: pennstatehealthondemand.com.