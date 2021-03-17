With vaccine demand still exceeding supply, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion asked an expert on ethics to answer some questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

Michele L. Mekel is the assistant director of Penn State University’s Bioethics Program and a teaching professor of bioethics; she is jointly appointed to the Humanities Department of Penn State College of Medicine. She’s also an affiliate faculty member of Penn State Law and the Rock Ethics Institute, and she serves as the co-principal investigator of the Penn State Viral Imaginations: COVID-19 project.

Our Q&A follows.

1. An article in The American Journal of Medicine asks: “How should a limited supply of vaccines be fairly allocated? Which ethical values should guide these decisions? How can apparent clashes between different ethical values be mitigated?” What are your thoughts on those questions?

COVID-19 vaccine allocation is a fundamental public health policy decision about how we distribute a scarce and critical resource in a timely manner. As a nation, there were many different approaches we could have adopted for vaccine distribution. We ultimately decided to use vulnerability (i.e., front-line health care work, advanced age, and the presence of certain health conditions and/or health statuses) as the benchmark.

In general, this method stems from concern for those with health triggers that statistically predispose them to significant risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

We could have opted to allocate based on other criteria. For example, we could have selected targeting those who come in contact with the greatest number of people because these individuals are more likely to contract COVID-19 and to spread it.

In fact, a recent Rand Corp. study has shown that using this contact-oriented criteria could have been more effective. Arguably, this alternate strategy may also have proven more ethical from both a utilitarian standpoint — that is an ethical value system designed to maximize the greatest good — and an equity position, meaning one that addresses long-standing systemic injustices.

The utilitarian approach is commonly adopted in selecting public health policies and interventions. This alternative, high-contact methodology could maximize the greatest good by more rapidly reducing the overall number of people contracting COVID-19, decreasing the number of additional COVID-19 deaths, and restoring life to “normal.”

As to equity, the pandemic has highlighted persistent and systemically entrenched racial and socioeconomic injustices. Those who already suffer from the greatest levels of health disparities — minorities, particularly Blacks and Hispanics — have tragically borne a disproportionate brunt of COVID-19 deaths in comparison to percentage of population. In fact, age-adjusted COVID-19 mortality rates for Blacks and Hispanics are more than three times higher than for non-Hispanic whites.

A recent study, published in the American Medical Association’s open-access medical journal, demonstrated the correlations among race, socioeconomic status and COVID-19; it found, among other things, that significant income inequality impairs population health, and is associated with elevated levels of COVID-19 incidence and mortality. Moreover, the study clearly identified “the harmful effects of racialized economic inequality.”

Such racialized economic inequality is directly linked to the fact that Blacks and Hispanics often occupy low-paying jobs — many of which are essential and high-contact in nature. So, had we opted for vaccine distribution prioritizing individuals with large numbers of daily contacts, we would first have offered vaccination to essential workers in high-contact jobs because of their elevated COVID-19 risk. Such jobs include those in health care, grocery provision, food service, public transportation, public safety, education, meatpacking and other production functions with limited ability to social distance. As a result, this alternate approach would have acknowledged and worked to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on those already more susceptible due to socioeconomic status.

2. What are, in your view, the major ethical considerations of our vaccination strategy and seeking the COVID-19 vaccine? Disguising oneself as a “granny,” as two women under age 45 did in Florida, is clearly unethical. But what else might cross the ethical line, in your view?

Although it may be imperfect, our allocation policy — aimed at protecting the most statistically vulnerable to severe COVID-19 outcomes based on health status — became part and parcel of our social contract when it was adopted. As members of this society, we’re obligated to uphold the social contract; undermining the allocation strategy violates the social contract and is, therefore, unethical. Such actions range from trying to buy one’s way to the head of the line to using fraud to obtain the vaccine.

Note that Dolly Parton, who donated $1 million to help develop the Moderna vaccine, did not demand to be first in line for vaccination based on her monetary contribution.

In a similar vein, where vaccine resources are dedicated for use by a particular population and someone outside of that population interjects themselves into the vaccine queue, the same ethical concerns can be raised. That’s what we’ve seen happen with people going to Florida as “vaccine tourists” — travelers to another state (or country even) with the sole purpose of skipping ahead in the vaccine line.

3. Some people have expressed dismay that smokers and obese individuals are in Phase 1A of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines. Why would it be in the public interest to vaccinate obese individuals and smokers? Do you think there is a degree of shaming happening here? What’s at the root of that, do you think?

Our adopted vaccine allocation methodology is based on protecting the most statistically vulnerable to severe disease outcomes and the possibility of death from COVID-19 due to preexisting health status. The data demonstrate that those who are obese, for example, are at higher statistical risk of serious health outcomes from COVID-19. (In the interest of full disclosure, I must note that I qualify under the body mass index category. And, although I have not yet been able to obtain a vaccination appointment, I am on a waitlist and plan to be vaccinated as early as possible.)

Similarly, there are numerous other health statuses, such as being elderly, that increase one’s statistical risk of serious COVID-19 outcomes, and those health statuses have also been prioritized.

Sadly, there has been a significant amount of shaming directly associated with the BMI health classification and its vaccine priority. The roots of this disparagement are likely myriad. Our society has strongly held, and often unrealistic, expectations regarding appearance — including those related to thinness.

However, there may be other, more insidious, “isms” also at the core of this shaming response.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black and Hispanic adults have higher obesity rates than non-Hispanic whites. And those with lower education levels and economic status also experience higher levels of obesity. This is again linked to socioeconomic determinants of health, including access to healthy food sources and other factors. The same can be said of smoking.

Thus, such shaming is particularly insidious because poor people and minorities, specifically Blacks and Hispanics, already suffer greater health disparities exacerbated by COVID-19. In fact, U.S. life expectancy fell by a year during the first half of 2020 due to the pandemic, and this decline was most severe for Blacks and Hispanics, who experienced a loss of 2.7 years and 1.9 years, respectively. So, this shaming simply further entrenches the injustices of systematized classism and racism.

4. What would you say to an obese person or smoker who feels some shame in getting vaccinated?

My advice would be for anyone who qualifies for the vaccine: “Get vaccinated! Get the vaccine when you’re eligible to get it!” The more people who are vaccinated in a timely manner, the quicker we can beat this pandemic.

People shouldn’t feel shame for qualifying for the vaccine and acting in accordance with that qualification. The priority tiers are based on statistical risk, and there’s no proof that the dose or doses (depending on which vaccine one receives) would have been given to someone in greater need. In a nutshell, we need vaccines in arms, rather than in vials, and the vaccines need to be used before they expire.

5. Do you think getting a COVID-19 vaccine has become almost competitive? If so, what does that say about us as Americans?

As Americans, we are competitive. That isn’t unusual for a capitalist society such as ours. However, we have, seemingly, reached a point of hypercapitalism and hypercompetitiveness — highlighted by many pandemic policy responses that place economics over lives.

6. When we reach the point where there will be ample COVID-19 vaccines for everyone who wants them, will Americans have an ethical obligation to get vaccinated against this disease that has upended our lives?

Under our society’s social contract, there is, in fact, an ethical obligation on us to get vaccinated if and when we are able to do so. Part of being a member of a society means giving up some individual freedoms in order to preserve other freedoms that living in society makes possible.

In this case, getting vaccinated protects the vaccinated individual, as well as others — including the vulnerable. It also leads to population-level protection against the pandemic’s continuation so that we can regain many freedoms that have been abrogated due to the COVID-19 crisis.