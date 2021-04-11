As we moved into 2021, COVID-19 rose from being the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind cancer and heart disease, to being No. 1 in February.

As medical students on hospital wards, we’ve seen how the virus has affected the culture of patient care. In one corner of a hospital, pregnant patients were recovering from COVID-19, hoping the babies they carried were not harmed. In the other, a weary son sat in the intensive care unit for four days and cried for his father, who had not shown any signs of recovery.

People are feeling the effects of this virus whether they have had it or not. It’s vital to our collective future that everybody get vaccinated as soon as they can. The acceleration of Pennsylvania’s vaccination schedule this month, and the increasing supply of COVID-19 vaccines, are promising.

This virus is not something to take lightly, and the fear over COVID-19 is warranted. The scale of this pandemic is unprecedented, as are the different medical problems afflicting individuals sent to the ICU. No single virus known to humankind takes as many dangerous forms as we have seen with SARS-CoV-2, better known as COVID-19.

Let’s dive into some of the mysterious causes of death and despair that doctors have seen on the wards.

Impaired blood flow

Some COVID-19 patients have had strokes that affected the blood vessels supplying the brain.

People who experience a stroke have profound losses in their motor, sensory and/or speaking abilities and must be urgently treated to rescue their brain function. Some of these patients also experienced cerebral artery dissections, in which damage to the inner walls of the artery leads to the formation of blood clots, which block blood flow to the brain.

Surprisingly, none of the patients with cerebral artery dissections had any risk factors that could have explained why this devastating complication occurred. Some mechanisms have been proposed, while others have been better established by researchers, but there is still much uncertainty about the underlying science.

Brain, body dysfunction

A troubling aspect of COVID-19 is that the brain-related problems extend far beyond the blood flow issue. For instance, the virus itself has been observed to migrate into the brain and replicate, damaging brain cells and causing illnesses called viral encephalitis (or inflammation of the brain) and meningitis. Patients typically experience severe, persistent headaches with neck stiffness and confusion, among other problems. Seizures have also been noted in COVID-19 patients who never experienced them before.

‘Long COVID’

Of special note is what is being called “long COVID.” This is when the effects of COVID-19 do not completely resolve for some people who had been sick with the disease, making them “long-haulers.”

A recent study of millions of patients who contracted COVID-19 found that one-third of all survivors develop some sort of brain-related issue within six months of their infection, with anxiety and mood disorders being among the most common.

Hope for future

Given the array of unpredictable and serious health problems that can come about from COVID-19, getting vaccinated should be a top priority for everybody.

Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser on COVID-19, said that as of Wednesday, more than 108 million Americans had gotten at least their first shot, but “we’re still not even halfway there. And the progress we have made can be reversed if we let our guard down.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday that “trends are increasing in both case numbers and hospitalizations. ... Hospitals are seeing more and more younger adults — those in their 30s and 40s — admitted with severe disease.”

Walensky said data suggests “this is all happening as we are seeing increasing prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants.” The B117 variant, first detected in Britain, is now the most common “lineage circulating in the United States,” she said.

Said Walensky: “These trends are pointing to two clear truths. One, the virus still has a hold on us — infecting people and putting them in harm’s way — and we need to remain vigilant. And, two, we need to continue to accelerate our vaccination efforts and to take the individual responsibility to get vaccinated when we can.”

The Vaccinate Lancaster clinic at Park City Center urged everyone to register last week, regardless of eligibility. Getting on the list would mean that you would be vaccinated more quickly.

Just as important is to get yourself off the list if you have already been vaccinated at another location. We all need to work together to streamline the process for our neighbors.

Our greatest hope is our collective willingness to get vaccinated. Let’s work together by registering for the vaccine and encouraging each other to get the shot so we can finally leave this virus behind. Nationwide vaccination efforts cannot be successful without your help.

Abhi Bathini and Zane Kaleem are medical students at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. Twitter: @ZaneKaleem.