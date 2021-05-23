In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 is an important step forward — but it’s only as good as the number of parents who make use of it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 17 million adolescents in the U.S. can now play a crucial role in strengthening our efforts to gain back a healthier future.

Even though adolescents generally don’t get as severely ill from the novel coronavirus as adults do, even healthy kids can get very sick with acute COVID-19, and we don’t know what long-term effects there could be.

We’ve seen kids develop a post-COVID-19 complication called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, usually characterized by fever, elevated inflammatory markers and heart dysfunction that requires hospitalization. We’ve seen this even in children who had a nonsevere initial COVID-19 infection.

We’re also seeing “long haulers” — children with symptoms that develop during or after COVID-19 and last 12 or more weeks. In children, the most common symptoms are ongoing fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

Apart from how sick they can become, we now know that children can transmit the virus to other people just as readily as adults can — which means they could be putting grandparents and others who are most vulnerable at risk.

Vaccination can largely prevent these scenarios, but still, we know some parents have hesitations about the vaccine, such as these:

It’s too new.

I understand that parents may want to take a wait-and-see approach, but the flip side is that the longer we wait to vaccinate, the more infections will accrue. Vaccination is key to reducing future variants of the virus. The vaccines have gone through all the usual steps for study and approval, and results show they are extremely effective and safe.

It’s too fast.

The COVID-19 vaccines were able to move more swiftly through the approval process because of the industry and government investments behind them to bring them to fruition faster. Also, the basic science of the vaccine development process has improved, which is a testament to how far we’ve come in the field of virology and vaccinology.

It’s too risky.

It’s important to dispel the myths about the messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. They do not impact our DNA — rather, they’re a set of instructions for the cells to make a viral protein, and this mRNA is quickly broken down after the protein is made. They also are not harmful to fertility.

It’s too political.

Unfortunately, whether or not to vaccinate has become a politically charged question. In truth, it’s an important public health and personal health issue. Getting your child vaccinated — and getting vaccinated yourself — protects your child and the rest of society. If we’re going to achieve herd immunity — which is at least 70% of the population vaccinated and probably higher — we’re going to have to vaccinate this age group.

My kids are too young.

Some parents worry that their children are being exposed to too many vaccines, but the amount of viral protein in a vaccine is much less than their child would get with an actual COVID-19 infection.

Your children have probably heard a lot of rumors about the vaccine and might be scared or confused, so emphasize the benefits to them. Besides being protected, they’ll be happy to know that getting vaccinated may reduce their need to quarantine from friends or activities if they do get exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Don’t be afraid to talk about possible side effects they may experience. Studies show adolescents experience similar side effects to the young adult population — a sore arm at the injection site and, to a much lesser extent, fever and achiness. Let them know this is their healthy immune system at work!

Emphasize the safety of the vaccine to your kids. The fact that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused because of a problem in less than one in a million cases shows that safety is a top priority of regulators.

Parents are often looking for opportunities to teach their children valuable life lessons — and this is one of them. We all have an important role to play in caring for and protecting one another, and in this case, we can do that by getting vaccinated.

Patrick Gavigan, M.D., is a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. He sees patients at the Children’s Hospital, as well as at the Penn State Health Lime Spring Outpatient Center in East Hempfield Township.