Public transportation is a form of travel that typically gets overlooked by car-owning Americans.
Most urban areas have some form of public transit, buses being the most common. Mass transit is not only beneficial for the environment but also for individuals.
Fewer people driving single-passenger cars can improve our air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Federal Transit Administration, air quality is the poorest in areas that have heavy traffic congestion. The residents of these areas are at higher health risks due to vehicle emissions and pollutants that create smog.
Moreover, single-passenger vehicles account for our high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. The FTA states that transportation can be held accountable for 29% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. This means that by getting people from one place to another using fewer vehicles, public transportation can reduce these emissions.
The environment aside, using public transportation also benefits individual people. It increases the mobility of those who can’t, or don’t want to, drive. This allows them to get to jobs, school and appointments without needing to rely on another person. A simple task like going to the grocery store can become an inconvenience without reliable transportation. Public transit helps the people who don’t have ready access to a car.
Taking advantage of mass transportation also saves individuals money. Tickets for local travel on buses and trains are usually affordable. You’re also saving on gas, parking and expenses related to the maintenance of a car. The upkeep of a vehicle can get expensive, so using public transportation can take away some of those expenses.
I have always been one of the people who relies on having a car to get to school and work. Recently, my car wouldn’t start so I was faced with having to find another way to get around. Taking advantage of the available bus system was easy to use and allowed me to get to work on time.
The biggest motivator for me to use public transportation more frequently is the way that it has a positive impact on the environment. Although it may not seem like much, using public transit one or two times a week reduces the harmful emissions going into our air. We can’t change the world overnight, but I like knowing that even the little decisions I make can help something bigger than myself.
Sydney Clark is a senior from Northampton County and the associate arts and culture editor for The Snapper, Millersville University’s student newspaper.