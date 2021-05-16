Despite the long-standing history of the filibuster in American politics, it must be abandoned if this Democratic-led Congress wishes to push through much-needed legislation that aligns in any way with a progressive agenda.

The filibuster, a controversial Senate rule used to stop or delay a vote on a piece of legislation, allows the minority party an unequal amount of power in Senate negotiation and halts measures that could aid millions.

The Senate and President Joe Biden have already shown the level of progress that can be accomplished by a simple majority with the passing of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill earlier this year. That legislation could not be filibustered due to its status as a budget resolution.

In comparing that relatively smooth process with a measure like Biden’s current infrastructure proposal, one can see clearly how broken this process is.

Regardless of its contents, any measure brought forth in the Senate with the support of the majority party should not be held hostage by the minority — and Democrats have the power to change this. With a simple majority, Senate Democrats could pass important legislation that could massively benefit our country.

That said, supporters of the filibuster often argue that this could backfire on Democrats if the Senate majority flips to Republicans during the midterm elections — a genuine threat given the narrow majority Democrats currently hold.

Though this concern is valid, the filibuster did not necessarily prove to be a useful tool to Senate Democrats during the Trump administration, and is currently only serving as a barrier to progress during the Biden administration.

Madeleine Hobbs is in the 11th grade at Manheim Township High School.