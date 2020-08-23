After almost a century of protests, the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, and certified into law on Aug. 26, 1920 — making this year its 100th anniversary.

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, but only white women. Excluded were Black women, Asian women, Hispanic women and Native American women.

Its precise wording: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

Many women couldn’t vote until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed racial discrimination in voting. And some female citizens didn’t have the ability to vote even then.

Nevertheless, the 19th Amendment was the first step for women toward voting equality. It not only opened the door for women to vote but to get involved in government — at local, state and federal levels.

Looking at who holds political positions today, it’s obvious we've come a long way — from women first being allowed at the table to women hosting the feast itself.

But the number of women in positions of power does not reflect the number of U.S. female citizens, who make up more than half the population.

In 2019, 27 of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. were governed by female mayors, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Many of these female mayors were the first women to lead their cities.

This year, there are nine women governors — in Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island and South Dakota — as well as two women leading U.S. territories Puerto Rico and Guam, the Rutgers center states.

Lori Lightfoot, who was elected in 2019, is the first African-American woman and first openly gay person to be mayor of Chicago, the third largest city in the U.S.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In the 2020 Pennsylvania Senate, 13 of the 50 senators are women, and in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, there are 54 women among the 203 members, according to the state General Assembly website. Women are present but clearly not equal in numbers.

The statistics are similar throughout state governments across the U.S. They make up 28.9% of statewide elected executive officers and 29.2% of state legislature members. They hold 26.3% of state senate seats and 30.3% of state representative seats, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

Similarly, within the federal government, 23.7% of Congress members are women. They are 26 of 100 senators, and 101 of 435 representatives (and Nancy Pelosi is the first female U.S. House speaker).

And Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is just the fourth woman to be on a U.S. major-party presidential ticket — and the first woman of color.

While female citizens aren’t equally represented in government across the board, the number of women has increased in the last few decades.

Since 1975, female members of Congress went from 4% to 23.7%. In statewide elected offices, the growth has been from 10% to 28.9% over the same period. And in state legislatures, from 8% to 29.2%.

America has a history of moving forward — even as we take small steps backward along the way. The 19th Amendment was a step forward, and today in 2020, we continue to take steps forward that go far beyond the right to vote.

As we celebrate how far we’ve come, we must understand how long it took to get here, and what it took to get here, so we can continue to get better — and be better.

Olivia Miller is a Manheim Township graduate and senior majoring in multimedia journalism at Loyola University.