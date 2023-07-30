“No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”

— 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

By any measure, as the U.S. Supreme Court concluded its term, June was an extraordinary month of judicial activism and public controversy. Amid a flurry of conflicts over judicial ethics and the private behaviors of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor, the court issued groundbreaking opinions that pleased some observers and outraged others.

The landmark decisions called into question the meaning of judicial temperament and the relevance of established precedent. Deep and sometimes personal divisions within the court led some pundits to speculate about the future viability of the federal judiciary. In several dissents and majority decisions, the language was sharp — even terse — and consequential.

Among the contentious opinions were decisions that blocked race-based affirmative action in college admissions; addressed free expression and the public marketplace; limited the scope of presidential authority under the Clean Water Act; rejected the notion that state legislatures had the unchecked authority to redistrict or gerrymander voting precincts and interfere with election results; and struck down President Joe Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness program.

Commentators across the political spectrum found wanton inconsistencies, especially when the majority opinions broke with precedent.

Progressive and conservative critics are a bit misguided, however, in the degree of vitriol aimed at the court led by Chief Justice John Roberts. (That is not to say public disillusionment with the court is unwarranted).

There was unexpected agreement and sometimes broad alliances formed as conservative justices joined their liberal counterparts, with surprising results. The exceptions were Justices Thomas and Alito. Each maintained inflexible, even rigid, positions in key dissents. Alito’s dissents from the majority were more concise than Thomas’ meandering and sometimes ahistorical opinions.

Two cases were noteworthy in bridging the court’s conservative/liberal divide.

Civil rights victories

A majority opinion in Haaland v. Brackeen upheld the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. At issue were the adoption rights of native tribal communities. A legacy of child separation and adoption without parental consent lay behind the case. Writing for a seven-justice majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett penned a concise opinion declaring that the state (Texas) had no standing and remanded the case. It was regarded as a sweeping civil rights victory for tribal communities and families. Thomas and Alito authored dissenting opinions.

The other unexpected decision had far-reaching but little noticed consequences in civil rights jurisprudence and public policy.

In Health and Hospital Corp. of Marion County, Indiana, v. Talevski, a 7-2 majority affirmed the ability of people with disabilities — the elderly and infirm who rely on Medicaid or other government assistance — to sue, in federal court, public (i.e., state) providers that fail to protect their civil rights.

Though little commented on, the decision amounted to a “major victory,” disability rights attorney Megan Schuller told the online news site Disability Scoop. Schuller is legal director at the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law in Washington, D.C.

The case was brought by the family of Gorgi Talevski, a resident at an Indiana nursing home that accepted Medicaid payments and other public assistance. Talevski’s daughter alleged that her father received ill treatment and routinely had his civil rights violated under the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. As Kaiser Health News reported, she believed her father had been “overmedicated to keep him asleep, his dementia wasn’t properly managed, and he was involuntarily transferred to different facilities hours away from the family’s home, which accelerated his decline.”

The family’s suit pointed to the common practice of using psychotropic drugs as “chemical restraints” to manage a patient’s behavior, not for medical treatment, and Talevski’s summary discharge from the public facility. In categorically denying the nursing facility’s claim, the court majority found no “ambiguity” in the law.

“Under the Court’s precedent,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote, the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act provisions at issue “unambiguously confer individually enforceable rights on nursing-home residents.”

Contrary to Thomas’ and Alito’s dissents, Jackson asserted for the majority that protection “against unnecessary restraint and predischarge notice” make Talevski’s civil rights “presumptively enforceable” under relevant statutes. This may be the most important U.S. Supreme Court disability rights decision since the 1999 ruling in Olmstead v. L.C., which held that the unjustified segregation of people with disabilities constituted discrimination.

In a broader sense, any community living facility that accepts Medicare or Medicaid payment has an affirmative obligation to respect the civil rights of residents, or it can be sued. The Talevski decision went further in upholding “a detailed administrative scheme for government inspections of nursing facilities” and authorizes government to “sanction and correct noncompliant facilities.” This places a responsibility on both providers and the state to properly and thoroughly monitor nursing and group homes that accept public support to ensure that the civil rights of residents are safeguarded.

“This was a battle — a righteous battle. Not only for my father, but for other nursing home patients,” Susie Talevski, Gorgi Talevski’s daughter, told the newsroom The 19th.

The other side sought to end “about 55 years of long-standing civil rights precedent in the country, where the court had recognized that recipients of social safety net programs are entitled to sue states,” she noted.

Statutory, moral imperatives

Why is this relevant in Pennsylvania, and why have our local elected officials not spoken out or taken preemptive action to support a social service network teetering on collapse?

We know the difficulties residents of nursing homes face in their daily care. Less noticed is the plight of residents of group homes for people with autism and intellectual disabilities. At-home residents who receive Medicaid-funded medical treatment often share the same problems of access to quality health care and services.

Each category — nursing homes and disability programs — is regulated by separate state agencies (the state Health Department and the Department of Human Services). There is a litany of problems burdening commonwealth residents — who are, after all, citizens — and provider agencies that are not in compliance with statutory requirements for custodial care.

A joint commonwealth legislative task force on intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism (authorized last year under House Resolution 212) is meeting privately to assess deficiencies in the delivery system for services coordinated by the state’s Office of Developmental Programs. The mandate is extensive — perhaps too extensive in the eyes of some advocates. The task force recommendations will be presented to the Pennsylvania Legislature by next year.

Considering recent Supreme Court decisions like Talevski, and the prevailing federal statutes, the task force will have to exercise prudent imagination to strengthen the existing system. The sole agenda cannot be simply to cut costs, as that will create its own insurmountable problems while compromising care. Nor should it involve moving to a managed-care model for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This could be ruinous for individuals and their families.

County and state elected officials must become better informed, and they must have the gumption to speak out. Furthermore, state agencies must play a better and more independent role in monitoring providers of social services. Compulsory reporting of violations should replace the current “self-reporting” model. Continuous and mandatory staff training, and a better wage rate, would help to correct deficiencies. Medicaid-required support plans must be accurate and up-to-date and heeded.

At the end of the day, the elderly, the infirm and people with disabilities are human beings deserving of dignity and equal protection under the law. They are also citizens with rights, as the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed, and it is high time we as fellow citizens fulfill the statutory and moral imperatives enshrined in the Constitution and the public interest.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication “Exploring Disability History in Pennsylvania” received the 2023 Hervey B. Wilbur Historic Preservation Award from the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and a 2023 Special Achievement Award from PA Museums.