From the beginning, Americans have been almost unique among nations in the way we care for each other.
Perhaps such uniqueness was and continues to be related to the influence of religion, which provides us with rules to live by, including personal responsibility and caring for each other. Perhaps the uniqueness also resulted from the need to work together to create communities and to utilize and enjoy the fruits of each person’s labor and tame the natural resources of this beautiful and productive land.
Whatever the influences, Alexis de Tocqueville, in the 1830s, observed these influences and the resulting creation of “voluntary associations” to meet individual and community needs. The associations were primarily funded by contributions of money, products and voluntary personal labor provided by local citizens. The societal balance of government and associations was clearly a strength in American society.
Yes, America was and still is unique among the nations of the world.
Karl Zinsmeister, author of “The Almanac of American Philanthropy,” estimates that U.S. charitable giving will have reached $430 billion in 2019, once all reports are in. This number will be reached in spite of tax deduction changes that negatively affect a substantial number of taxpayers.
In addition, the value of individuals’ time donated for charitable causes is in the hundreds of billions of dollars. And, on top of this, Americans are quick to respond to monetary needs of other countries faced with major disasters. We are a generous people. Philanthropy is imbued in our national psyche.
It is easy to understand why charitable organizations have value. Most important, many, if not most, of them are local. They understand local needs and are far more attuned to potentially successful ways of delivering services to those individuals in need. Local programs can more effectively coordinate the effort of multiple organizations. And, perhaps most important, local programs that are not sufficiently successful can be ended easily compared to national programs that seem to have life ever after.
But, believe it or not, there are people who do not like the concept of charitable giving and would prefer to see a larger role for government in serving the needs of our citizenry.
In a Jan. 8 Wall Street Journal op-ed, Zinsmeister stated, “Quietly effective philanthropies get little visibility, though, and scant credit from journalists, academics and politicians. Instead, progressive editorialists and political candidates openly call for deep cuts in the charitable deduction, an end to tax protections for churches and other charities, the taxing down of personal fortune, and new regimes in which government becomes the sole ministrant of societal needs.”
The political platforms of Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren would further exacerbate this attack on charities. By promoting schemes such as the Green New Deal, “Medicare for All,” and free tuition for higher education, incredibly higher tax rates for all taxpayers — including the middle class — will be the outcome. Even with former Vice President Joe Biden's more modest proposals, the government’s share of our national income and expenses will increase dramatically, leaving far less in the pockets of all taxpaying citizens.
Philanthropy would be a major casualty of Democratic progressivism. The character of our nation will change, and not for the better.
Yes, even charity becomes a major political issue. In America, research has demonstrated that there are significant differences between liberals/Democrats and conservatives/Republicans. Landmark research conducted by Arthur C. Brooks, a Syracuse University professor, led to the publication of his book “Who Really Cares” in 2006. In the foreword, James Q. Wilson writes, “ ‘Who Really Cares’ is not just about how we contribute time and money, it is also about how our culture may affect our politics and our economy. It is the best study of charity that I have ever read.”
In a 2008 op-ed reviewing the book, Nicholas Kristof of The New York Times wrote, “We liberals are personally stingy” and later adds that the book “cites data that households headed by conservatives give 30% more to charity than households headed by liberals.”
Yes, charity has been and is still a significant source of political differences in America. And the differences are not simply related to the fact that conservatives are more likely to be church members and therefore donate more time and money to churches than liberals. These research conclusions stand up even after removing religious contributions from the calculations.
So, here we go again! This is one more significant way in which the conservatives and liberals look at major national issues. Some Democrats seem willing to sabotage more than 200 years of a proven and rewarding personal sacrifice of time and money to assist those in need.
Churches promoting life-changing underpinnings for individuals and families. Communities giving to support educational institutions from preschool through college. Neighbors giving to feed and house the needy. In all this, we already have a national culture and a societal balance of philanthropy and government that must be preserved.
It is critical to understand the danger of reducing or potentially destroying American successes built upon charity. Government, in any form, cannot replicate the individual and community benefits driven by a charitable culture.
Lancaster County proves this, and Alexis de Tocqueville was right!
