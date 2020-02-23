Every day at school, America’s children are exposed to a culture that singles them out as “dumb” when it takes them two or three tries to get a problem right.
“I think there’s a lot of shaming. American culture promotes the humiliation of people who don’t learn things easily and glorifies people who do. There’s this idea that people who take a longer time to learn things have less intrinsic value, because it takes them longer to comprehend new concepts,” says Frances Brogan, a freshman at McCaskey High School.
The tendency of American schools to value automatic intelligence over hard work isn’t just contradictory to American values — it also doesn’t pay off long-term. If students don’t learn to persevere through difficult problems, then they won’t be equipped to deal with issues facing them in the real world.
“Math class makes me feel dumb, because I don’t understand it and I feel like everybody else does. Most of the time I feel like I should just drop out of my geometry class, because it’s too hard,” says Yvonne Castillo, a McCaskey sophomore.
This is a perfect example of the effect that social pressures to perform well have on students’ self-esteem and confidence.
“I think letters defining how smart you are or how good you are in school, it’s also kind of weird,” Yvonne says. “If you don’t get a certain letter, it makes you feel stupid. I know some kids who are really smart, but they don’t try and that makes their grade go lower.”
In Eastern cultures, such as in Japan, it is not considered a weakness to have to struggle to understand a concept, but rather a strength to have worked so hard and achieved something. An NPR segment featuring Jim Stigler, a professor of psychology at UCLA who studies education around the world, highlights the difference between Eastern and Western ways of learning.
Stigler observed: “In Eastern cultures, it’s just assumed that struggle is a predictable part of the learning process.” Whereas “from very early ages we in America see struggle as an indicator that you’re just not very smart, it’s a sign of low ability — people who are smart don’t struggle, they just naturally get it, that’s our folk theory.”
This is not to say that Eastern culture is inherently superior to Western culture. Both are incredibly unique and come with their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Each year, hundreds of thousands of students in both the East and West hemispheres travel to the other side of the globe to receive a higher-class education.
It’s more than just learning style that affects Americans’ capacity for persistence, however. Social media and the internet play a big role in the underdevelopment of kids’ brains. Because adolescents are trained to check their phones every 10 seconds for fear of missing out, their ability to concentrate and think deeply is greatly impeded.
“Kids are definitely less focused than they were 20 years ago. I would say addiction to our cellphones is one of the biggest problems with teenagers today,” says Ellen Haverstick, a McCaskey sophomore.
A study from the National Institutes of Health on the effect of screen time on children demonstrated that kids who spend two or more hours on screens score lower in thinking and language tests. Results of the study also showed that those who spend more than seven hours on devices experience a thinning of the cortex, a vital outer layer of the brain responsible for higher-order thinking, decision-making and speech production.
As a teenager whose brain is still developing, this is deeply frightening. Every day I go to school and sit in a classroom surrounded by peers who are glued to their cellphones. The knowledge that their cortexes are growing thinner by the minute is a horrifying wake-up call.
As I watch my classmates struggling and feel the deep sense of failure in my gut every time I don’t understand something my teacher writes on the board, I am forced to envision a future society crumbling to the ground because no one has the mental capacity or endurance levels to fix it.
How can we possibly hope to move forward if America is not ensuring that its youth are protected and capable of fostering a new generation?
Rose Carlson is in the ninth grade at McCaskey High School. She is the commentary editor for The Vidette, the school’s student newspaper.