Whether you are on the left side or the right side of the political spectrum, we can all agree that we want schools to remain a safe place for our children.

According to The Washington Post, since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, there have been 380 school shootings as of last Wednesday. One of these was the March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, which resulted in the deaths of three students and three adults.

Unfortunately, when news like this pops up on your social media feed, you may scroll past it, because this is nothing new to America.

A common factor in school shootings is the predictable aftermath. Elected officials send out thoughts and prayers to the families and preach about how much sorrow they feel. If you’re lucky, you might get a shout-out from the president in a news conference at the White House, via his press secretary.

Nothing ever changes.

Not enough people in Congress stand up for children or call for gun reform. Why? To me, as a high school student, it doesn’t feel like protecting children is our government’s top priority.

One argument you’ll hear a lot when debating about gun reform is that it isn’t the gun killing people, it’s the person.

If we care about the people behind the guns so much, why did 205 U.S. House Republicans vote against expanding mental health resources in schools last year?

Mental health could be a key factor in school shootings, but instead of blaming gun violence on those who suffer from mental health issues — and then doing nothing about it — how about we try to help?

This approach could include funding mental health research, making it easier to access resources and paying psychologists and counselors higher wages. If our country can spend more than $1 trillion on military and defense in 2022, it can spend millions more on caring for the people of this country.

And while we work on mental health issues, why not step forward and approach the gun control issue head-on?

This country needs a major overhaul of gun laws. According to the Office of Justice Programs, the 1994 federal assault weapons ban worked very well, with the number of gun crimes in major cities dropping by 17%.

The ban expired in 2004. After its expiration, school shootings reached an all-time high in 2006, then did it again in 2012, and again in 2015, and again in 2019 — and kept rising throughout the 2020s.

If you want to solve a problem, you have to face it head-on by controlling access to guns. Unfortunately, given the fact that Congress had the chance to do that many times, you shouldn’t get your hopes up.

With some state legislatures prioritizing anti-transgender bills and banning drag shows, we can’t depend on them to fix this issue. But who said we can’t fix it ourselves? It is our right as American citizens to tell our government what we disapprove of. It is our right to protest.

Issues like this bring out anger, and rightfully so. Let the government see it. Show that you’re angry. Congress has already proved it is incapable of listening. Make it listen.

Lex Ennis is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.

GET HELP If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.) Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631. If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.