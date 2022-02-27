Like many of you I suspect, I have been watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with a heavy heart and a growing sense of alarm.

A heavy heart, because of the vast human suffering that will certainly be unleashed by such naked and unprovoked aggression.

Families will be forced to flee their homes. Those who cannot flee may face the prospect of being unjustly imprisoned by the invaders, sent to internment camps and having their homes and possessions confiscated — assuming they are lucky enough to survive the shooting and the shelling.

It is impossible for me to comprehend such cruelty and even though human history is littered with it, its reappearance today on this massive scale takes my breath away.

And so, along with sadness, I have felt a growing sense of alarm that authoritarians are on the rise worldwide, including here in the United States.

In the past few years, we’ve seen the rise of hate groups; a violent and antisemitic march in Charlottesville, Virginia; the banning of books; the attempt to scrub and sanitize our history instead of learning its lessons.

We’ve witnessed mass shootings in synagogues, bomb scares at historically Black colleges across the country, the blatant attempt to marginalize and silence entire communities, and the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The unlawful invasion of Ukraine is yet another expression of a growing authoritarianism that is profoundly inconsistent with the kingdom of God as Jesus taught and preached.

The kingdom of God calls on us to protect the weak, provide for the poor, care for the vulnerable and pursue justice and equity for all.

Liberal democracies at their best aspire to this, even when their practice falls woefully short, as it does with depressing regularity. Liberal democracy requires humility, repentance, forgiveness and an openness to the experiences of others.

On the other hand, authoritarian autocracies reject these values outright. They spurn them as foolishness and weakness.

A liberal democracy is hard, humbling work. It is counterintuitive. It does not come naturally.

An authoritarian autocracy is as natural as scratching the itch of its own grievance, justified or not. In the short term, perhaps very satisfying; in the long term, disastrous and massively destructive, as history shows time and again.

And so the rise of authoritarians today is alarming and should stir the followers of Jesus to raise their voices as one, in witness to a higher calling — to a better way of being in the world than simply the might-makes-right ethic of an authoritarian worldview.

The kingdom of God is not the property of any political system or party. It does not come by invasion, it is not voted into being, nor does it arrive at the end of a gun.

As Jesus says, “The wind blows where it chooses, and you hear the sound of it, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes” (John 3:8).

The kingdom of God comes through the Holy Spirit, when the human heart is warmed by the light of God’s love and takes up a new way of being in the world.

Whenever and wherever, we recognize each other as sisters and brothers — the unequivocal children of God — we take our first wobbly baby steps in the kingdom of God.

And so this Sunday when we celebrate the transfiguration of our Lord, we will be praying for the people of Ukraine. We will pray that God “transfigures” our hearts with a new and radiant vision of who God made us to be and commit ourselves again to live that vision now.

We will pray that God turns aggressors from their aggressions. We will offer our prayers on behalf of peace and for all those who work to heal our broken world, from our local neighborhoods to the global arena. And we will pray for the grace and the courage to start again.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.