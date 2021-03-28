Children are praised way too much for simply completing assigned tasks. And they’re definitely rewarded way too much for just participating in an activity.

I’m sure some parents and other adults think they’re doing something positive for kids, but their good intentions may actually be harming kids.

Rewarding children for simple participation can lead them to believe that what they’re doing is “good enough” and there’s no need for improvement.

In today’s world, every kid gets a participation certificate or trophy when they complete a sports season.

Yes, kids should be recognized for sticking with a commitment, but giving them an award for it? That’s a step too far.

Participation awards don’t allow kids to develop a growth mindset, which is a vital part of developing resilience and maturing into responsible adulthood. With a growth mindset, children can learn from their mistakes and failures.

But participation awards implicitly say: “You weren’t great like other kids, but you were good enough.”

Honestly, who wants an award for just being “good enough”?

We shouldn’t reward kids out of our own misguided sense of pity. We should be instilling in them the desire to work harder and go the extra mile in order to win more meaningful prizes.

This principle is backed by extensive research. Carol Dweck, a psychology professor at Stanford University, has spent her entire professional life studying growth mindsets and resilience. She’s found that while kids obviously enjoy receiving praise from their parents, teachers and coaches, too much praise actually leads kids to shut down and give up when faced with difficulties.

Another negative side effect of too much praise: high-achieving children would rather resort to cheating than risk failure and disappointing those who constantly praise them.

Undeserved praise also drives kids to stay in their comfort zone, which prevents them from branching out and trying new things and developing new skills.

Research by Ashley Merryman, the co-author of the 2013 book “Top Dog: The Science of Winning and Losing,” directly contradicts the idea that constant praise will make kids fearless and ambitious.

“We now have about 20 years of research that shows that’s not true,” Merryman says.

She argues that it’s the agony of defeat — not unearned praise — that motivates kids and builds the heart of a champion.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison supports this idea. Harrison, a two-time Super Bowl champion, stated on Instagram that he will not allow his children to receive any award that they didn’t truly earn.

If they don’t deserve an award, they don't get one. Simple as that. No participation trophies for his kids. He puts the awards away until they earn “a real trophy.”

Who better than a first-rate professional athlete to set the example of how we should be guiding our children when it comes to participation “awards”?

Kurt Warner, a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, added on Twitter: “They don’t let kids pass classes 4 just showing up!”

So, why are we giving kids awards for just showing up?

Overall, I think adults have good intentions for wanting to give kids participation awards.

But, as it turns out, this has been proven to do more harm than good for kids’ futures.

Lauren Pavelik is in 10th grade at Garden Spot High School.