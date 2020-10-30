As proud Latin Americans from Argentina, we wanted to share our concerns about the campaign efforts of the Democratic Party, including state Senate candidate Janet Diaz. You see, we have seen this playbook before. And it has failed miserably.

Allow us to provide a little history. By 1947, Argentina was ranked 10th in the world in terms of per capita income. It is estimated that the ratio of Argentina’s income declined to 84% in 1950, to 65% in 1973 and then to 43% in 1987.

This decline was a direct result of socialist programs promising redistribution of wealth. Take from the rich, so everyone is equal. The actual result is not so equal.

Currently, the minimum salary in Argentina is lower than the one in Haiti. Yes, Haiti.

Buying votes by promising a panacea is how the Democratic Party gains power. The idea of “affordable health care” is one example. All governments fail to do everything well, but bureaucracies fail every time.

In Argentina, my two sisters and two brothers-in-law work as a surgeon, physician, nutritionist and physical therapist in a socialized medicine system. The average patient waits days, months and even years before getting special treatments — even months for a simple test such as a mammogram.

So, what makes you think that Democratic candidates and their crew will run our health care system better than the private sector? Someone will have to pay for their plan. Your neighbors. Taking from the farmers to pay for a failed system is seen in socialist countries. It’s basic economics.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party agenda to fight climate change is primitive and not realistic. You may ask: How do I conclude this?

I work in the energy sector developing power generation facilities throughout Latin America, and the goal to achieve a cleaner, sustainable and reliable system strives for the proper utilization of renewables, clean gas (when available), energy storage and carbon neutral fuels in the future.

But arbitrary energy measures have left California in the dark and with extremely high tariffs for the rate-payers. The free market will find the best balance without the governments regulating by picking winners and losers. The Democratic Party’s plan — picking winners and losers — is a recipe for disaster.

During the 1950s and 1960s, Argentina had the third-highest literacy rate in the world. That achievement has been reversed as the teachers union has focused on constant strikes and leveling down knowledge.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Today, out of the 79 countries evaluated internationally by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Argentina ranks 63rd in reading, 71st in math and 65th in science.

In the U.S., Democratic candidates should know that the teachers unions are preventing our poorest children from receiving the best education America has to offer through school choice.

Obviously, Democratic candidates are beholden to the unions, which are only looking out for their interests, not those of our children.

The School District of Lancaster is a prime example. It has one of the highest outstanding debts in Lancaster County, but also one of the highest costs per pupil. Democrats still want more money for failed programs. Who is going to want to live in the City of Lancaster with the threat of never-ending tax increases?

The Democratic candidates talk about hunger as if they never walk the streets of Lancaster County. The discussion should not be about hunger, but rather the work generated by the private sector for those who are seeking jobs so they can put food on the table. There are dozens of programs already funded to support those who need assistance. America is the most generous nation on Earth. But these Democrats want more of your money for the government to distribute. Again, Socialism 101.

One of the major issues arising in the past 10 months in Argentina has been the occupation of land and buildings by certain radical groups portrayed as “needing housing.” The unlawful takeover of private property, burning assets and destroying areas have left the good citizens exposed to no protection, especially when the government is not enforcing the law.

A high level of insecurity and riots in the streets claiming “social injustice,” combined with the law enforcement’s inability to properly act in defense due to defunding and other political restrictions, have left the people unprotected. Does this sound familiar?

These issues read like they could be right of the playbook of Lancaster County socialists.

Democrats do not really represent the hardworking people of this county or country. They are attacking our Second Amendment rights. And they are attacking the idea of secure borders. In doing so, the Democrats are insulting those of us who entered this great land legally and fairly. Handouts do not work. Hard work does.

Because of all the above mentioned, I support state Sen. Scott Martin for reelection.

Silvia Zumarraga resides in Manheim Township. The op-ed was co-written by Victoria Lamas and Mariela Cordoba, both from Mount Joy.