No, we do not have a monarchy, thanks to George Washington and our Founding Fathers. But we do have a federal government of three branches providing for a separation of power with a system of checks and balances. States provide another layer of government that is split further into counties, cities and, in states like Pennsylvania, countless boroughs and townships. This is governance in the United States of America.

If you think this is complicated, you are right. If you think such a system of government might not provide universally fast and popular decisions, you are right again.

Then, if you throw in a pandemic caused by a deadly virus with no available cure or vaccine and couple that with mitigation steps that cripple the nation’s economy, you might think this is an unusual and gigantic problem for our national governance.

Once again, you are right.

Facing a pandemic requires addressing many problems, but one of the most complicating factors is the way 328 million people are spread across our beautiful country. For example, 40 million people live in California, while less than 600,000 live in Wyoming. There are variations in people per square mile ranging from about 1,200 in New Jersey to 6 in Wyoming. Perhaps the best way to visualize population differences is to look at the Manhattan borough of New York City. If the entire population of America lived in the same population density that exists in Manhattan (70,826 people per square mile), America’s 327 million people would all fit into the state of Connecticut.

These numbers show there are great differences among our states politically, economically and socially. And 10 U.S. cities have a population of more than one million. New York City’s population alone exceeds 8.5 million, while almost 4 million live in Los Angeles.

So, put all this together and try to come up with a national plan to fight both a deadly health menace and an economic disaster.

Before you start thinking, you need to know it is impossible.

However, let’s start with a president who is not afraid to trust the leadership of our nation’s states, counties and cities. He understands the limitations of the federal government’s ability to know what is right and feasible in every part of our country.

Surrounded by and depending upon health and economic experts, the president can exercise judgment in providing legally supportive national directives (a national emergency proclamation and decisions such as halting flights between the U.S. and China). He also can provide statements intended to calm and encourage our citizens in a time of national emergency. And, of critical importance, he can energize and challenge our nation’s private sector to address the immediate challenge. He does this by removing regulatory barriers, invoking the Defense Production Act and focusing on health care and life-supporting services.

But all this is done with the understanding and confidence that state and local governments are ready to do their part.

I believe President Donald Trump fully understands and respects the power, abilities and the complications that exist in our states and cities. The next major step in the process of reviving our economy, while respecting public health needs, is in the hands of governors.

We also know that controversy exists regarding the speed at which our economy can be reopened. Controversy notwithstanding, the responsibility is not misplaced. Governors can unlock doors out of the reach of President Trump.

Interestingly, and for a variety of reasons, governors will approach their responsibilities differently. For example, here in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is taking a slow — some might call timid — approach.

Public demonstrations have been held in many parts of the country encouraging governors to more quickly open their economies. This demonstrates that the balance between health and economics is not clear-cut.

What businesses are “essential”? How does this definition get made? Some have suggested that this decision should be made on the basis of “COVID-19 safe” vs. “COVID-19 unsafe,” not on the basis of “essential” vs. “nonessential.” For example, what makes a lawn service unsafe when the service provider never comes in contact with a customer? The next few weeks should prove interesting.

I believe Trump will earn high marks for his leadership with the COVID-19 pandemic. He understands what the federal government can and should do while respecting the independence our form of government provides for our nation’s states and their governors.

The following lengthy quote says it all. It appeared in The Wall Street Journal on April 18 and is by Christopher DeMuth of the Hudson Institute.

“But mainly he (President Trump) has given pride of place to federalism and private enterprise — lauding the patriotism and proficiency of our fantastic governors and mayors, our incredible business leaders and genius companies, our heroic doctors and nurses and orderlies, and our tremendous truckers. By shouting out many of them by name and documenting their deeds on a daily basis, he has vivified the American way in action (once reluctantly aroused). When asked why he has not issued orders for nationwide home and business lockdowns, he has emphasized that the intensity of the epidemic varies widely and is best met by calibrated state and local judgments — and added pointedly that such steps would conflict with the Constitution.”

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.