The Scribbler recently toured exhibits on the Susquehanna River at the Demuth Museum and the Conestoga River at LancasterHistory. He has observations on those exhibits, but first some comments about documentary films on Charles Demuth and James Buchanan playing at those museums.

The Scribbler knew nothing about the 9 1/2-minute film showing at the Demuth Museum at 120 E. King St. He had not visited the museum in years and, apparently, the film was never featured in LNP.

“I'm not surprised,” says Greta Rymar, Demuth’s exhibitions and collections coordinator. “The documentary was made in 2019, and then COVID hit.” The museum closed but reopened in January 2021.

Natural Light Films and local experts on Charles Demuth have put together a first-class, filmed-on-site documentary on Lancaster’s most famous artist. If you haven’t seen it, go.

The Scribbler did know about the 24-minute Buchanan film at LancasterHistory, located at President and Marietta avenues. LNP ran a lengthy feature about the Aurora Films documentary when it was unveiled, also in 2019 and also featuring local experts and filmed on-site.

But LancasterHistory was closed most of 2020 and did not open until May of last year. When the Scribbler has gone there, he has breezed by the theater to do research. Because Mrs. Scribbler came along this time and suggested watching the movie, we did. If you haven’t, you should.

Buchanan and Demuth are among Lancaster’s most famous former residents. Anyone who lives here should have some understanding of their lives. These documentaries provide easy access to the basic facts.

So, about the exhibits.

Rob Evans, a York County artist who lives in a farmhouse in Wrightsville overlooking the Susquehanna, has painted the river for many years. He also has collected other artworks associated with the river and has become a first-rate spokesman for the river’s heritage.

In the early years of this century, Evans began assembling a collection of historic and modern art associated with the Susquehanna, including his own paintings. In 2006, he began exhibiting these works under the title “Visions of the Susquehanna: 250 Years of Paintings by American Masters.” He published a book with the same title.

The exhibit at Demuth, titled “Drawing on the Susquehanna: Four Centuries of Artistic Inspiration and Commerce,” not only shows the river over a longer span of time, but is a mix of “masters” and “minors,” if you will, of fine art and commercial printing.

Among other themes, this exhibit illustrates Evans’ theory that artists studied the Susquehanna before the “Hudson River School” upstaged “Pennsylvania’s River.” Several displayed items show that artists who went on to illustrate the Hudson previously had concentrated on the Susquehanna.

The exhibit opened last month and will close at the end of October.

By contrast, the modest exhibit at LancasterHistory, “The Tale That River Told: The Conestoga River,” has no theme. Eleven interesting black-and-white photos from the historical society’s collection featuring the Conestoga River have been enlarged and described in the society’s lecture room.

The exhibit also features a large multicolored map of the Conestoga and its watershed in the Lancaster city area. The late Earl Rebman used the map beginning in 1962 to promote his vision of a renewed river that would provide recreation for the region — a vision that is haltingly being realized.

This exhibit also will be displayed through the end of October.

Viewing the documentaries and exhibits makes a pleasant half-day’s outing.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.