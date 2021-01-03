Two decisions will frame the presidency of Joseph Biden. One he does not control. The other is completely under his control.

First is the one totally in the hands of the voters of the state of Georgia.

Second is the extent to which Biden caves in to the demands of the vocal ultraliberals in the Democratic Party.

The importance of these two decisions cannot be overestimated. Each possesses the power to determine the extent to which, at least for the next two years, the basic fabric of America as we know it may change.

Let’s take these decisions one at a time. The decision to be made in Georgia will determine who leads the U.S. Senate. If both of the two Senate seats up for election are won by Democrats, the Democrats will have achieved full control of America’s federal lawmaking structure.

The power to make new laws, change or eliminate existing laws and revise and implement regulations will be unfettered and in the hands of one party and its leaders. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris, who would be president of the Senate — would represent the ultimate weapon in American politics.

The result: Full speed ahead to upend many of the successes of the Trump administration and create a different America.

On the other hand, if either of the two Republican candidates in Georgia can emerge successful, the U.S. Senate will remain in the hands of the Republicans by a narrow margin.

At stake at the beginning of a possible total Democratic takeover could be a move to “pack” the Supreme Court and a corresponding move to eliminate the filibuster in the Senate. These two actions would destroy more than a century of stability and balance in the U.S. Supreme Court and in the U.S. Senate, where the filibuster serves as the promise our democracy offers to ensure full discussion of issues, along with the 60-vote cushion providing protection for minority representation.

Both changes are under active discussion by Democrats. The last Supreme Court packing attempt was promoted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He knew that the existing Supreme Court would consider as unconstitutional many of his economic and social policies. So, packing the court was his solution. Here we may go again.

Both of these outcomes have received much attention in the press. They are real possibilities. Georgia voters hold the power.

Once Biden is in power, the second problem will become a major issue for the new president. The antagonists on the far left are already identified, along with their long list of legislative wishes — perhaps better described as demands. All come with enormous price tags: the Green New Deal, “Medicare for All,” free college education, expanded family and childhood supports, etc.

These demands are seemingly coupled with rousing support for the removal of the current Democratic leadership, with the obvious hope that the replacement leaders would be sensitive to and supportive of the legislative demands of ultraliberals.

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ significant showing during the Democratic primaries have provided him with some leverage to force the new president to show support for the liberal agenda. Not all Democrats are on board for this leftist agenda. But, with regard to some centrist Democrats, how far Biden can be pushed remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the leftists, particularly in the U.S. House of Representatives, have microphones, the media and a following. Biden will begin his term in office with extreme pressure from his own party.

The new president also faces other rather monumental problems. COVID-19 will not yet be history. Vaccinations will not yet be universal and coronavirus cases will be continually increasing, along with deaths.

However, Biden will not have much leeway to move in new directions. With many of the public decisions in the hands of governors and state legislatures, new federal leadership has little chance to change how COVID-19 is fought.

The pace of vaccine production and availability will be determined by the pharmaceutical industry and federal agencies. The machine has its own momentum.

I believe the economy will be the most critical issue on Biden’s desk. The unbelievable national debt, climbing at an alarming rate, will serve as an almost insurmountable obstacle in implementing new and very expensive programs.

Of course, the leftist agenda comes with unimaginable cost. Potential tax increases would be extremely damaging to the economy and employment, while at the same time unable to cover the full costs of the liberal agenda. How high can the national debt go?

The two dates of extreme importance are Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Wednesday, Jan. 20. We will know the decision of Georgia voters Tuesday or soon after, if we are lucky, and watch the transfer of White House power on Jan. 20. The ultraliberals can’t wait. In fact, the pressure is already being applied. It will not be too long after Jan. 20 before we learn of Biden’s ability to react to the pressures of leading America and responding to pressure from the Democratic Party’s liberal left.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.