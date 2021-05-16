Since the beginning of television, queer characters have been pushed to the side, often serving no other purpose than to be the subject of jokes.

While queer characters in TV and film have come a long way since the days of the Hays Code, it’s not enough, and more queer representation is needed.

Many shows have gay characters, to be sure, but they should be three-dimensional characters, whose queerness is meaningful, not their entire personalities.

They should exist outside of being comic relief or the “token gay character.” An example of a queer character who meets these standards is Elena Alvarez, from the hit sitcom “One Day at A Time” (2017 version).

Her queer identity is a huge part of her; it affects much of her life. And the show does an amazing job showing her experiences with homophobia. But aside from being gay, she’s portrayed as an intelligent and hardworking character, which is why, overall, she is an example of good queer representation.

Having positive queer representation can influence the view of heterosexual people and cause them to be more tolerant of queer people in general. A 2002 study of “Will & Grace” viewers found that 60% were encouraged to think positively about gay people.

Representation is important for the LGBTQ community for many reasons. Surveys of queer individuals in 2005 found that television characters were influential in their coming out process, and were viewed as role models. However, stereotypical representation caused them to feel excluded and to feel that they had to limit how they expressed their queer identities.

Race is another aspect of queer representation that is often ignored. Queer people of color are affected by both racism and homophobia, which is often incredibly damaging, making representation all the more important.

Youth who only see white queer people in TV or movies may struggle more to come to terms with their identity, since they don’t see queer people who look like them represented.

According to GLAAD, 53% of LGBTQ characters in broadcast series, 52% on cable and 47% in original content streamed online, were people of color, meaning that queer racial diversity is higher than ever. That is a step in the right direction.

Overall, it is important, both for straight and queer people, to see well-rounded and nuanced queer characters and stories on television.

Ava Gundrum is in the ninth grade at Manheim Township High School.