Exactly where 2020 will rank among the most tumultuous election years in American history is unclear at this point.

There’s still more than a week to go until Election Day and two months between Election Day and the joint session of Congress, on Jan. 6, 2021, when the results of the presidential election will be made official.

To this point, though, what we’ve experienced is quite abnormal.

There’s no need to review all that’s happened, but a short list puts the strangeness in focus: an impeachment (yes, that was this year); a catastrophic pandemic; an economic collapse and partial recovery; widespread and ongoing protests in the wake of multiple cases of police brutality; the death of a U.S. Supreme Court justice and the resulting vacancy just a month and a half before the election; a historically bizarre debate; and a presidential illness.

Is it a stretch to say that this election is a matter of life and death?

Through all this turmoil, President Donald Trump has behaved — to put it diplomatically — in unconventional ways. He has called for the “liberation” of states that have adopted pandemic mitigation policies with which he disagrees; he has undermined the authority of medical experts and has politicized basic safety measures; and he has been reluctant to condemn violent extremists on the right, if he’s condemned them at all, or to discredit wild conspiracy theories. At every turn, he has sought to divide the nation, not unite it.

Not the norm

As Election Day approaches, the president has been given multiple opportunities to say that he’ll accept the outcome of the election, but he has refused to do so, musing, “We’re going to see what happens.” He has claimed on several occasions that the only way he could possibly lose is if the election is “rigged.” In addition to being absurd on its face — we are, after all, a deeply divided nation and close elections could go either way — such a claim is dangerous in any number of ways.

Last week, the president publicly urged Attorney General William Barr to investigate his Democratic opponent. If we didn’t know what country this was happening in, we’d all be sure that it was an authoritarian regime. But this is the United States, and this is the president, and he is once again calling for his opponents to be “locked up.” When he did so as a candidate in 2016, it was disturbing; doing so with the power of the Justice Department under his control should frighten everyone committed to free and fair elections.

Disapprove of the president’s actions or not, none of this is the way presidents typically behave. But as if the many unusual aspects of the election to this point were not enough, there is a real possibility of post-election chaos. There are several scenarios, including those initiated by Democrats, in which election results in key states are contested.

Consider this hypothetical

To take just one example, imagine the following hypothetical scenario: In the weeks following the election, the outcome is dependent on one state, Pennsylvania, where the result remains in doubt.

Joe Biden takes a narrow lead in the vote totals in the days after Nov. 3 as the expected “blue shift” occurs as mail-in ballots are counted. Trump claims something strange is afoot, even though it’s a widely recognized and accepted phenomenon that Democrats tend to utilize absentee or mail-in ballots more than Republicans and that’s been especially true this year.

Nevertheless, Republicans are challenging tens of thousands of votes that have arrived through the mail for missing or illegible postmarks and voter signatures that allegedly don’t match those in the voters’ records. Democrats, for their part, are claiming that thousands of votes in Democratic-leaning areas have been suppressed.

By Dec. 8, states have to have certified their electoral votes. As we approach this “safe harbor” date, Republican legislators in the Pennsylvania General Assembly exercise what they claim to be the Legislature’s constitutional authority to appoint electors and declare the commonwealth’s electoral votes to be President Trump’s.

Simultaneously, the Democratic-controlled Pennsylvania Department of State certifies electors for Biden and the Democratic governor signs the official “Certificate of Ascertainment” to that effect.

Pennsylvania now has two slates of electors who meet in different places in the state Capitol on Dec. 14 and cast the state’s 20 electoral votes for two different candidates. It will be up to Congress, in its joint session on Jan. 6, to determine which set of electors is authoritative. Importantly, it’s the newly elected Congress that meets for this purpose.

For the sake of this hypothetical, let’s assume that Republicans maintain control of the U.S. Senate and the Democrats keep their majority in the U.S. House.

The law governing the counting of electoral votes is the Electoral Count Act of 1877. Unfortunately, this law consists of “astonishingly messy language,” according to Edward Foley, one of the country’s foremost election law experts.

The key section of the law, writes Foley, is a “monstrosity, amounting to a virtually impenetrable maze of 807 words.”

In the event that there are two slates of electors from one state and the two chambers in Congress agree as to which one is legitimate, the matter is settled.

If, however, the two chambers disagree, there is no clear process to be followed. Indeed, we’d be faced with what Foley calls an “interpretative quagmire.” By one reading of the law, Congress should accept the certification of the state’s chief executive — in this case the Democratic governor. According to another reading, no votes from Pennsylvania get counted and the winner is the candidate with a majority of the remaining electoral votes.

How this would play out is anyone’s guess but there is no doubt that, in keeping with our highly abnormal year, the situation would be chaotic and contentious.

Prioritize democracy

To prevent such chaos, we might prioritize the democratic norm of a peaceful transfer of power. The problem, of course, is that it might not be clear to whom power should be transferred.

Consequently, citizens on both sides of the partisan divide should insist that their political leaders provide evidence for the claims they make. We must demand proof of voter fraud, and of voter suppression, when candidates assert that these abuses have occurred. Such claims are typically self-serving and the tendency is to accept them without question when they’re made from within one’s own party. But the stakes in a contested election are too high to settle for partisan talking points.

In this most unusual election year, it may ultimately be up to the public to decide when one side should concede. Will we tolerate either party’s endless contestation, even when the writing is on the wall? Will we be willing to accept defeat, when the fair and reasonable conclusion is that our side has lost?

If not, it’s hard to imagine how democracy survives in America.

Stephen K. Medvic is the Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College.