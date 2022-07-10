Fraud! Fraud! Electoral fraud!

The anguished cry echoing from the throat of Donald J. Trump before and after his presidency roused his followers, sending them on a fool’s errand.

Like forty-niners come late to the gold rush, his legions are still searching in vain for a vein of gold that is not there.

They find rocks and stones, but no nuggets. Still, they search. When their food and money run out, they’ll drift away, hoping to find sustenance and, perhaps, trip over some evidence. Dreams can die a slow and anguished death.

In the meantime, the country wrestles with the fallout.

The hardworking U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed that Trump was told there was no widespread fraud in the election and that then-Vice President Mike Pence had no constitutional authority to withhold the results showing that Joe Biden won the election. The committee missed an important point: Trump cannot be told anything, especially if it’s something he does not want to hear!

Perhaps Trump has a microprocessor in his ear that evaluates a statement’s consistency with what he wants the “truth” to be. If the input is inconsistent with what Trump believes, the ears are automatically detached from the brain, and he hears silence. The ears reconnect when the input is consistent. Trump’s willful ignorance is, indeed, impressive.

Fortunately, ignorance of the law is no excuse. Trying to get anything through to him is the devil’s own job.

Sadly, there are still too many Trumpian Truthers who believe the Big Lie, any evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. Indeed, we often discount or deny evidence to the contrary because it feels risky to believe it.

When the mind makes a quick summary of a situation, our attitudes are basically positive or negative. Most people are willing to hear contrary views. They may not accept them, but they will listen. A much smaller number will resent being challenged and will cling stubbornly to their position — Trump among them.

There are other factors that strengthen or weaken our attitudes. For example, what is the source of your attitude? Did you get the information from a trusted source? Whether it is a restaurant recommendation or medical advice, do you trust the source? If so, your attitude develops strength.

Are you part of a larger group that embraces the position? Group ties make attitudes more robust.

Campus attitudes

Bennington College in Vermont was an experimental college for women throughout the 1960s, until it became co-ed in 1969.

It was avowedly liberal in administration, faculty and curriculum. Upon graduation, students were surveyed to see whether the liberal approach developed liberal attitudes. It did. Some years later, these students were surveyed again. Those who had married into liberal families remained liberal. Those who had married into conservative families were now more conservative. The company we keep matters.

Meanwhile, on the conservative side of the spectrum, there was a flap at Lehigh University — a somewhat button-down, penny loafer kind of place. In the 1960s, a student group invited Norman Thomas, a leading socialist of the day, to speak. The very conservative alumni rose up and roared. Letters flooded the student newspaper, excoriating the “wet behind the ears” undergrads who couldn’t see danger before it smacked them.

More to the point, the alumni wrote to the administration, threatening to stop giving. The administration rescinded the speaking invitation. Student unrest was sotto voce and short-lived. It was nothing like the free speech riots at Columbia and Berkeley in the early 1960s.

Reluctance to change

Another factor in our attitudes is the cost of having the opinion. Does having a certain opinion cause strife with friends, family or co-workers? How about money, time and inconvenience? We value highly that for which we’ve given money, let alone blood, sweat and tears!

Fraternity inductions, military training and even educational rigor seek to bond you to the organization or field of learning. We value that for which we have suffered.

We surrender things at a cost, as well. If the cost is too high, we are reluctant to change. The Amish retain a high number of their members, partly because of their system of shunning.

Since the time before the American Revolution, we have given liberal quantities of blood, sweat, tears and lives to carve out a country premised on freedom, liberty and faith.

Will minds change?

With these factors in mind, will the U.S. House select committee change people’s opinions?

A few, possibly.

A solid percentage of Trump believers will continue to believe. They’ll describe the hearings as a circus rigged to defame Trump. They choose to view the events of Jan. 6 as fitting payback for those who rigged the election against him — and just the first installment of that payback.

However, some of the fence-sitters may jump to thetruth side.

The committee’s work is not finished. New information continues to come in. The facts are tightening and circling around Trump.

The final question is in the hands — capable hands, by all reports — of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: Will criminal changes be brought against Trump?

Latest witnesses

On June 28, the U.S. House select committee held a special hearing featuring Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The testimony showed us at least three versions of Trump.

The first was Trump the Encourager. He said the rally on Jan. 6 was “going to be wild.” Trump seemed quite willing to stir up an attack that might keep him in office.

The second was Trump the Disparager, the one who ridiculed any and all who disagreed with him. Pence clearly fell from grace when he balked at doing something illegal.

The third was Trump the Frustrated, who acted like a 2-year-old and threw a temper-tantrum when his Secret Service detail refused to take him to the Capitol. Trump reportedly tried to grab the wheel, then the shoulder of the driver. The Secret Service members showed great restraint and did their job.

Many Republicans say, at least for public consumption, they are not convinced there is any proof of criminal malfeasance.

Stay tuned. Democracy is on trial.

How many of us thought that the famous remark attributed to Ben Franklin — “A republic, if you can keep it” — would be so sorely tested?

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.