Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing. ... The object of power is power.

— George Orwell, “1984.”

We have come to a very bad place. The dressing has been torn from the wound. At best, an internal war will be waged for the soul and spirit of the Republican Party. At worst, a real civil war will erupt in our country. I wish I were exaggerating.

It is fantasy to claim, as did another columnist in these pages last Sunday, that the president’s madness and folly have had no effect on local Republican attitudes or approaches to governing. Perhaps, as with osmosis, it has been a gradual or even unconscious process and assimilation, but it has happened nonetheless.

Witness the news of this past week that nearly every GOP member of the Lancaster County state House delegation — including the House speaker from Peach Bottom — signed a letter urging the Pennsylvania congressional delegation to reject the slate of certified Joe Biden electors. The letter was, in effect, a way of saying, “We would if we could, but our hands are tied legally. Please do this dirty work for us, Republican voters and the president.” Not for our constituents, mind you. But for Republican voters. And that is the problem.

Donald Trump never tried to be a president for all the people. He is a showman, a poseur, for his base voters. He craves their adulation and they, in turn, thrill to his scornful attitude, his addiction to disruption and his divisiveness. It is no way for a president to behave — and shouldn’t be applauded by citizens of a democratic republic. Yet, applaud they do.

Trump has convinced Republican elected officials, especially those from heavily red districts and states, that their fates are tied to their demonstrable fealty to him. And even though he will not be president shortly after noon Jan. 20, there is no reason to believe that slavish Trump loyalty tests will not remain in the Republican Party for the foreseeable future.

Which brings me back to Lancaster County.

Certainly, these representatives would not have signed such a letter if their voters had not demanded they “do something” to address what they believe was widespread election fraud. There is no evidence for that belief, so it is more accurate to call it by its scientific name: Hog. Wash. These enraged Trump voters seem oblivious to the fact that while Republicans have brought more than 50 post-election lawsuits, they have almost nothing to show for their efforts — even Republican-appointed judges have scathingly dismissed them.

Instead of embracing the verifiable merits of the matter and standing firm on the hard soil of reality, these politicians indulge the rage with performative gestures. But not meaningless gestures. They will not succeed in overturning the election results, but the very act of participating in the shameful sham borders on sedition.

There, I said it.

What bothers me most is the lack of reasoning, especially moral reasoning, in the Republican Party today. There is a fundamental unwillingness to confront lies with truth; that is, with moral resistance. It feeds a delusion that will poison the party for a long time. This is what I mean when I wrote above that the conditions are being set for a GOP civil war, if not a national one. Every Republican officeholder will face a moment of decision — to either publicly profess fealty to King Trump and the fiction of his stolen election, or face defeat and ugly consequences. How many will choose to stand on truth, consequences be damned?

So the bottom line is simple: What kind of country do we care to live in? What kind of party are Republicans (yes, even local Republicans) prepared to empower? Because, for now at least, there’s an Orwellian miasma befouling the party atmosphere.

The party that makes a big deal out of law and order is close to bringing on insurrection. It winks at vigilantism and presidential pardons for convicted criminals.

The party that insists on judicial restraint litmus tests is prepared to thwart the Constitution and demand that judges legislate from the bench for its preferred outcomes.

The party aligned with conservative and evangelical Christians — who claim to want to restore righteousness and truth — is breaking the commandments.

The pro-life party is scoffing at pandemic guidelines and remedies aimed at protecting the lives of innocent, vulnerable human beings.

The party that warned of the dangers of post-modern America is itself ushering in a post-truth age, and a collective cognitive disorder.

The party of conservatism now aims to build up by tearing down and to cleanse by corrupting.

Those twists and knots would certainly impress our local pretzel-makers, but they do not make for a healthy, grounded, strong, civic-minded, compassionate, mature political party. Even here in bucolic Lancaster County, a moral reckoning for the future of the Republican Party must be had.

Ann S. Womble resides in Lancaster Township and is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.