Last weekend, President Donald Trump suggested in a series of tweets that four congresswomen of color should “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” because they had the audacity to tell “the people of the United States … how our government is to be run.”

The president’s tweets have stirred up a great deal of controversy and for good reason. There are several problems with the president’s suggestion.

First, three of the four congresswomen were born in the United States. It makes little sense, therefore, to urge them to return to the places from which they came when those places are Detroit, Chicago and the Bronx.

In addition, when the president refers to “our” government, he’s referring to their government, too. All four congresswomen are American citizens. As such, it is their right to advocate for a government that runs as they think it should. Given the fact that in a recent interview Trump clearly failed to understand what “liberal democracy” means, I wouldn’t expect him to know that at root, democracy is a clash of visions of the good society. Nevertheless, it is, and unless the more than 300 million citizens of the United States happen to agree on every aspect of how society should operate, there is going to be disagreement.

The women Trump targeted are not only citizens, they are members of Congress. They represent constituents who disagree with the direction of the country under this president and, therefore, it is the congresswomen’s job to express those views. What would we say about another country if its chief executive told members of its national legislature to leave the country unless they agreed with him? We would rightly guess that such a chief executive was an authoritarian.

The most significant problem with the president’s tweets is that they emerge out of a tradition in American political culture that is responsible for the worst parts of American history. According to a classic essay by University of Pennsylvania political scientist Rogers Smith, there are three intellectual traditions in American political culture.

The first of these traditions is classical liberalism. This is the source of the widely held belief that America is the “land of the free.” In this tradition, limited government and the rule of law are critical for allowing free individuals to pursue self-fulfillment as they define it.

A rival tradition, which exists in tension with, but also alongside, liberalism, is civic republicanism. Here, the American project is essentially about self-governance. To realize this goal, all those who are affected by the laws of the land are expected to participate, as equal partners, in the democratic process.

The final tradition, and the one to which President Trump’s “go back” tweets belong, is called ascriptive Americanism. The term “ascriptive” is probably not familiar to many people, but it refers to the qualities or characteristics that are thought to belong to (or to be ascribed to) objects or people.

Ascriptive Americanism rests on the notion that there are natural hierarchies in society and that groups of people have inherent traits like honesty or intelligence. Some people, according to this view, are better equipped to handle freedom or to engage in self-governance than are others.

Not surprisingly, through most of the nation’s history, those people thought to be the “true” inheritors of the founders’ system of government — and, thus, “real Americans” — were white, Protestant men. All other groups — people of color, women, Catholics, Jews and other non-Protestants — were deemed less worthy of the rights afforded by liberalism or the fruits of republican self-governance.

According to Smith, racism and sexism are not simply prejudices. They aren’t the result of a failure to comprehend the meaning of liberalism and/or republicanism. They are deeply rooted in an ideology that challenges both liberalism and a fully inclusive version of republicanism. The ideology is backed by arguments developed by thinkers who have proudly proclaimed the principles of ascriptive Americanism. Its fundamental texts can be found in sermons by pro-slavery ministers and in books by political theorists like the antebellum southern politician John C. Calhoun.

This third tradition explains why, in a country founded on the principles of liberty and equality, so many people have been denied freedom and equal treatment. African Americans and other racial and ethnic minorities have had to struggle doggedly to be considered full citizens, due all the rights and privileges any citizen deserves. So, too, have women, religious minorities and LGBT people. A political system without a tradition of ascriptive nationalism would not have resisted the legitimate claims of these people.

President Trump’s tweets have their origin in the tradition of ascriptive Americanism. It’s premised on the notion that some people are real Americans and others are not. The fact that a congresswoman was born and raised in the United States is irrelevant from this perspective. If she doesn’t have the characteristics of the ideal citizen, she might as well be from another country.

Both those who say the president’s tweets don’t reflect who we are as a country, and those who defend them by saying they aren’t about race and are simply about love of country, are wrong.

His tweets express a view grounded in one of the long-standing traditions of American political culture. Unfortunately, it’s the tradition that seeks to preserve inequalities based on race, gender and religion and it’s not one that reflects the best of who we can be as a country.

Stephen K. Medvic, Ph.D., is the Kunkel professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College.