After aspiring authoritarians have persuaded their followers to abandon their principles, they next seek to extend their power by silencing lawyers, judges, reporters and academics.
See Myanmar, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, China, et al.
Similarly, President Donald Trump has fired his FBI director, deputy FBI director and two senior Department of Justice lawyers, forced the resignations of his attorney general and White House chief counsel, and tried to fire the special counsel.
In spite of this, some of Trump’s critics argue that he’s not an effective authoritarian because he is inept at exercising real, behind-the-scenes power — and he’s a coward.
Turkey’s president and aspiring authoritarian Recep Erdogan, by contrast, spent four months in jail in the late 1990s as a member of an opposition party. Russian President Vladimir Putin served in the KGB during the Cold War. Instead of risking hardship, Trump has suffered only from bone spurs and the need to hire defense and bankruptcy lawyers.
The myth that Trump is brilliant and playing three-dimensional chess is as ridiculous as the myth that he’s a good businessman. He is indeed a clever self-promoter, but that’s not the same as a sinister mastermind. This is good for the United States, because if Trump were actually good at wielding political power, then the pressures on our republic would be even greater than they already are.
What we’re seeing is a wannabe authoritarian seeking to expand his cult. How do we know what cult leaders look like?
In Psychology Today in 2012, Joe Navarro, a former FBI agent in the National Security Division’s Behavioral Analysis Program, wrote that having “studied at length the life, teachings, and behaviors” of cult leaders such as Jim Jones, David Koresh, Charles Manson and Warren Jeffs, “what stands out about these individuals is that they were or are all pathologically narcissistic. They all have or had an overabundant belief that they were special, that they and they alone had the answers to problems, and that they had to be revered. They demanded perfect loyalty from followers, they overvalued themselves and devalued those around them, they were intolerant of criticism, and above all, they did not like being questioned or challenged. And yet, in spite of these less than charming traits, they had no trouble attracting those who were willing to overlook these features.”
Sound familiar?
Trump’s insistence on absolute loyalty was on full display again this week. On Sunday, he announced he would replace another statesman with an obedient follower. Trump finally pushed out Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, who as a Republican senator, ambassador to Germany and military serviceman, served our country with honor. Coats repeatedly countered Trump’s propaganda — specifically, the president’s denials that Russia interfered with our elections. Because they cannot abide being criticized or challenged, cult leaders banish their disobedient followers. So, former DNI Coats will go the way of Trump’s other senior advisers who pushed back against his craziness. They include former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis, and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
The cult follower who likely will replace Coats is Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas. Ratcliffe proved his perfect loyalty to his leader during the Mueller hearings by implying that all connections between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election run through what he called the “fake” Steele dossier.
They don’t.
Mueller’s investigation uncovered a “sweeping and systematic” cyber and psychological operations campaign by the Russian government to help Trump get elected. Mueller proved that the Trump campaign unpatriotically engaged in criminal activity during and after the election. This is lost on Trump’s true believers because they are willing to overlook their leader’s negative traits and behaviors.
The possibility that Trump had what it takes to be termed a cult leader crossed my mind during my visit to the White House in 2017. At the time, McMaster, then Trump’s national security adviser, invited my colleague who studies hackers to brief his staff; I, too, was invited to attend. After her presentation, we had lunch with McMaster and a few members of his staff in a private West Wing dining room. McMaster and his staff were very professional and courteous, and they never said a bad word about Trump in front of us, but something still felt odd. It was clear to me that they did not revere Trump but were working in the Trump administration to serve our country.
McMaster was the only adviser to Trump who did not have a choice about serving in the White House. An active-duty general, he was essentially ordered to be the national security adviser after his predecessor, Gen. Michael Flynn, was found to have discussed sanctions with Russian officials before Trump took office.
McMaster never drank Trump’s Kool-Aid. He served out of duty. I came away from my visit to the White House convinced that many honorable men and women have been doing their best to keep Trump from burning the place to the ground.
Trump, meanwhile, has replaced many of these patriots with adherents to his cult of personality. Ratcliffe is just the latest example, and he certainly won’t be the last.
When a pathologically narcissistic self-promoter gains high office with the assistance of a hostile intelligence service, tries to cover up that fact, and systematically replaces honorable statesmen and women with obedient cult followers, it’s time for the cult leader to go. Unfortunately, they never go quietly, and so impeachment proceedings must begin.
Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor in the business, organizations and society department at Franklin & Marshall College.