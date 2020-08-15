The Aug. 1 Washington Post op-ed by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman triggered some reflections about the importance of this upcoming presidential election.

I am a retired Army civilian attorney. Some of my friends and former colleagues are friends of Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Eugene Vindman, an Army judge advocate. Our service to country is rooted in our oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution, our national values and the core values of the Army (loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage).

Recently, two different courts issued separate rulings against the Trump administration within a 24-hour period. U.S. District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein said the government attempted to curtail the First Amendment rights of President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, by pressuring him to sign a home confinement agreement that would have barred him from publishing a book before November’s election, speaking with journalists or using social media.

“I’ve never seen such a clause in 21 years of being a judge and sentencing people and looking at terms of supervised release,” Hellerstein said. “Why would the Bureau of Prisons ask for something like this ... unless there was a retaliatory purpose?”

On July 23, another federal judge issued a 14-day order temporarily barring federal officers from using force, threats and dispersal orders against journalists or legal observers documenting the daily demonstrations in downtown Portland, Oregon. During a hearing earlier in the day, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon quoted case law from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying, “When wrongdoing is underway, officials have great incentive to blindfold the eyes of the Fourth Estate. The free press is the guardian of the public interest, and the judiciary is the guardian of the press.”

According to The Oregonian, Simon made the following findings of fact: “The plaintiffs were identifiable as press, not engaging in unlawful activity or protesting, were not standing near protesters, and yet were subject to violence by federal agents,” Simon wrote. “Contrary to the Federal Defendants’ arguments, this evidence does not support that the force used on Plaintiffs were ‘unintended consequences’ of crowd control.”

Trump has systemically attacked freedom of the press and freedom of speech. Calling the press the enemy of the people, Trump has shown a disregard for the First Amendment that leads me to conclude that he took the oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution in bad faith.

Trump praises Russian President Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian leaders while he criticizes leaders of countries that support democratic values. He presents a clear and present danger to the founding values of our country and to our national security.

During my professional career, I have voted for Republicans and Democrats about equally. In fact, my votes for president since 1980 are currently tied (this election will be a tiebreaker). I hold some conservative values and some liberal values, and character matters to me. But Trump is neither a conservative nor a liberal. He is an authoritarian more after the model of Benito Mussolini, who used the political slogan “Make Italy Great Again” long before Trump appropriated its use in 2016.

Trump’s negligence and malevolence in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic have directly contributed to the massive loss of life and harmed our economy, our national security and our country’s status among the nations of the world.

Trump’s policies are harmful to our environment and the world that we will leave to future generations. The administration’s immigration, housing and other policies abandon the principle of our Declaration of Independence that all people are created equal. Those policies are racist, as they affect people of color. President Ronald Reagan described the United States as a “shining city upon a hill.” Trump’s America is a very dark place.

Trump has recently attacked the integrity of voting by mail, even though he and many members of the military have routinely voted by mail over the years. He has effectively defunded the United States Postal Service to restrict voter access.

My regular polling place is an assisted-living center, although it was moved for the June primary because of the pandemic. It is absurd and immoral to insist that citizens must risk their lives to exercise their right to vote. I would prefer to vote by mail, but, if necessary, I will do my duty to uphold the Constitution, exercise my right to vote and remove the cancer in the White House.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.