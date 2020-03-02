When I was a kid growing up in the late 1970s, Friday night was the night that television shined the brightest. “The Incredible Hulk” starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno was one of the hottest shows on TV.
The gentle and nomadic David Banner would often find himself being violently attacked by villainous bikers, gangsters and other nefarious characters. The stress from these encounters caused an instantaneous transformation from mild-mannered scientist to raging green monster. As the Hulk began smashing things into rubble and flicking bad guys across the room like insects, captivated Americans huddled with wide eyes in living rooms across the country.
Although David Banner’s character was incredibly intelligent, resourceful and likable, without his massive green alter ego, the show’s ratings would have probably been mediocre at best. And I would have preferred going outside to play on my Spider-Man pogo stick.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump was putting forth logical and pragmatic solutions to the problems that conservative America had been searching for. He didn’t craft his words with the typical Ivy League vernacular that America was accustomed to hearing from politicians. His message was simple and clear.
The star power of Trump, coupled with his real and direct message, began to resonate with people who never showed an interest in politics or who had the perception that nothing in Washington, D.C., ever changes.
But change was most certainly coming.
On cue — as it is with any outsider without a D.C. “membership card” who dares to step onto the stage — D.C. insiders on both sides and the media began firing attacks relentlessly upon the Trump campaign.
He was expected to succumb to the political pressure, bow his head and return to the private sector with tail between legs. But something very unexpected happened.
Trump attacked.
As Trump began attacking the media and the Republican establishment, his poll numbers began to increase and his audience grew. He used Twitter and the debate stage to personally ridicule his opponents. He announced Sen. Lindsey Graham’s personal cellphone number, and the outraged media gave him wall-to-wall coverage. Trump was the last man standing at the Republican National Convention and went on to become our 45th president.
After Trump attained the presidency, his critics in the media and within the halls of Capitol Hill continued to ridicule him in an attempt to derail his agenda. Many thought that, after winning the presidency, Trump would become “presidential” and refrain from returning fire on his outspoken critics.
They thought wrong.
Whether it was a tweet calling Robert De Niro “a very Low IQ individual,” referring to the American media as the “enemy of the people” or all of the clever nicknames assigned to his opponents, Trump’s controversial remarks fired almost daily. The remarks sent the media into a frenzy that dominated each news cycle.
Why does Trump continue to do this? Is it just because he has thin skin and can’t stand being criticized — or could there be another reason?
In September 2018, Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, might have given us a clue while being interviewed on Bill Maher’s show. Speaking of Trump’s battles with the media, Bannon said, “You guys miss the point. You (need to) separate the signal from the noise. Watch the signal! There’s a flash-bang grenade every day as far as the noise goes. But just watch the signal. He’s very consistent.”
Besides being an extremely successful international businessman, Trump also made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He frequented talk shows, did movie cameos and even made appearances at WrestleMania (where even the bad guys are cheered).
Eventually Trump became the star of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” a highly rated TV show. Trump’s experience in front of the camera taught him how to entertain.
What if Trump has created an alter ego? Maybe “Trump the Entertainer” isn’t really the seemingly thin-skinned counterpuncher, but more of a strategic character who works as a flash-bang grenade.
As the media chase the loud noises of critical tweets like a cat ferociously chases a laser pointer’s shiny red dot, Trump is quietly reducing regulations, building walls, creating jobs, reorganizing international trade policies and fundamentally reshaping the federal court system.
“Entertainment Trump” seems to absorb all of the controversy and the attention, while “Business Trump” is following through on practically every one of his campaign promises.
“Entertainment Trump” not only serves to distract the media and the opposition from constantly interfering with day-to-day operations, but also has gathered a whole new group of voters who never really cared about policy but instead just enjoy a good show.
Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.