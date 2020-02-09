Jan. 31 through Feb. 5 long will be known as a historic six-day period. In this brief timeframe, two of the world’s greatest powers regained the political and emotional freedom to concentrate their energies upon the needs of their respective citizens and perhaps the world.
On the first of these six days, Great Britain achieved its formal exit — or Brexit — from the European Union. This ended a four-year political disaster caused by disgruntled politicians working to prevent the implementation of the June 2016 national referendum result in favor of Great Britain’s exit from the EU.
This fight to overturn the people’s decision was a drain on money, time and, most importantly, public confidence in that nation’s government. In the final stages of the debate, a change in prime ministers — Conservative Boris Johnson replaced Conservative Theresa May — was forced. Then, Johnson called a national vote, resulting in a dramatic electoral win for his Conservative Party over a disgraced Labor Party. Brexit was then on its way to formal approval. Jan. 31 was the day Great Britain regained its sovereignty. Johnson, quoted in an LNP | LancasterOnline wire story, called Britain’s departure from the EU “a moment of real national renewal and change.”
Five days later, Feb. 5, the United States was unshackled from political deadlock when President Donald J. Trump was acquitted of the charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in the articles of impeachment passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
As in Great Britain, this American disaster began almost four years ago.
Trump was elected president on Nov. 8, 2016. Even before his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, Democrats and the national media were already in full attack mode, seeking some way to overturn the election results. Anyone with half a brain and 15 minutes can trace the beginnings of the war waged by Democrats and the national press corps war on the president. (Start with this Washington Post headline posted on Inauguration Day: “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”)
Coupled with the absolute incredulity over the defeat of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, the loathing that fueled this war heated up.
Incidentally, Clinton’s bewilderment tour still goes on, rooted in the failure to understand that presidential elections are won in the Electoral College, not in the popular vote. Did we not learn about the Electoral College in high school? Even Rahm Emanuel, the former Democratic mayor of Chicago, pointed this out in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed: “Message to (progressive) activists: 270 electoral votes is the goal.”
Unable to accept Clinton’s defeat, Democrats started on a binge of attacks, claiming that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia on that country’s interference in the 2016 election. Unable to prove that, even with the help of special counsel Robert Mueller, the Democrats went on to charge Trump with misconduct in his dealings with the president of Ukraine. That case fizzled, too, last week, with the president’s acquittal in the Senate.
When is enough enough? I am afraid the Democrats feel this is not enough. After all, this is a presidential-election year and the fur must fly. So the Democratic presidential candidates will continue to bring up the failed charges against the president and try to discredit the man one of them will face in November.
With politicians and politics we are assured of a lack of ability to understand past failures.
In the end, however, America will win. American voters now can focus on Trump’s amazing achievements. Maybe the national media will begin to report on the matters that improve the lives and futures of all Americans, from the economy to international trade, to the nation’s fight against terror, to reductions of burdensome regulations, to creating secure borders, to the appointment of judges who support the Constitution — and on and on. Yes, this is a time to be a proud American.
My fear is that for the Democrats, there is no lesson learned. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not about to abandon her fight against Trump. To borrow the words that Franklin & Marshall professor Bryan Stinchfield, writing in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, used to describe Trump, Pelosi acts like she is to be “revered, feared and obeyed,” and has “impressive skills in keeping her sheeplike (party) in line.” (Irresponsible name-calling is uncalled for in LNP or in a classroom, but as they say, what’s good for the goose. ...)
Now the stage is set. Are the Democrats ready to focus on us, the citizens of America, or will another obfuscating attack on Trump be created? I guess it is up to Pelosi.
God bless America.
Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.