I admit to being a little shocked, but perhaps not surprised, by President Donald Trump’s recent attempt to hide behind the Federal Tort Claims Act by asserting that defamatory statements he allegedly made were protected because they were made within the “scope of his employment.”

As an Army tort claims attorney, I routinely handled claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act and assisted soldiers and civilian employees of the government in requesting that the United States be named the defendant in cases in which they were accused of committing wrongful acts, resulting in injury or loss to third parties.

“Scope of employment” is a term used to describe activities performed in furtherance of the duties owed to an employer. Under the concept of respondeat superior, an employer is legally liable for the negligent or wrongful acts (torts) of its employees when those acts are done within the scope of the employer’s occupation. Whether an employee has acted within his or her scope of employment is determined by the state law applicable to the case.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s Department of Justice seems determined to expand scope of employment to grant full personal immunity to Trump, which I believe would allow Trump to further abuse his power.

There are limitations to the concept of scope of employment. When an employee engages in conduct for purely personal convenience not reasonably or incident to performance of his or her work, or that is explicitly prohibited by the employer, the conduct of the employee may not be considered within the employee’s scope of employment.

When a federal employee is sued in his or her personal capacity in state court for actions “within scope,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office or Department of Justice may make an appearance on behalf of the defendant to remove the case from state court to federal court.

During my tenure as an Army claims attorney, I was required to submit detailed factual and legal analysis, including state law where the incident occurred, through Army Tort Litigation to convince U.S. Attorney Offices and the DOJ to certify scope of employment for soldiers and Army and Department of Defense employees when they were sued in state courts.

Although the certification of the attorney general is conclusive for establishing scope of employment for purposes of removal from state court, the district court may resubstitute the federal official if the court determines that the attorney general’s scope-of-employment certification was incorrect.

In the state case of E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump, the DOJ’s rationale for certifying Trump as acting within the scope of his employment cites a few cases from other federal jurisdictions indicating that unsolicited comments from an elected official on matters of “widespread public interest” may be within scope of the official’s employment. No detailed factual or legal analysis from those cases is included in the memorandum.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The procedural steps followed by Trump’s attorneys and the DOJ in this case are backward, from my experience. When a lawsuit was filed against an Army or Department of Defense employee or official, prompt identification and certification of the employee’s scope of employment was my priority as an Army attorney. As soon as I knew there was a state case involving a federal employee and his or her official actions, we worked to get the case removed as quickly as possible. Expedited removal served to protect the interests of the employee and ensure the efficient administration of justice within the proper forum. Delay was considered the enemy.

The DOJ’s delay in certification and attempt to remove Trump’s case from state court are troubling. The state case has been highly publicized since its filing. The facts that relate to “scope of employment” are well known. Trump’s private attorneys and the DOJ waited until the last hour before formal discovery, even though this highly publicized case has been pending since November 2019.

The decision to wait to the last possible moment before Trump was compelled to provide DNA for comparison with stain DNA from Carroll’s dress, which she asserts would support her claim of rape and proof of his defamation, seems to primarily serve as a delaying tactic. The DOJ’s delay is antithetical to the efficient administration of justice that it preached when I was an Army attorney.

The DOJ’s delay may speak to its lack of confidence in its assertion of scope before the courts. If President Trump was truly acting within the scope of his employment, Carroll has no defamation case. This case could have been summarily denied administratively under the Federal Tort Claims Act and dismissed without right of judicial adjudication. This case could have been disposed of very quickly if the assertion of scope of employment is valid.

Sovereign immunity is a concept that the United States may not be sued without its consent. The Federal Tort Claims Act is a statutory waiver of its sovereign immunity. For example, when an Army doctor is negligent while treating a family member or retiree, the United States may be liable for the doctor’s medical malpractice. However, the Federal Tort Claims Act has specific exclusions from liability, both judicial and statutory. It specifically excludes from consideration the torts of libel, slander, defamation and misrepresentation. Carroll has no remedy if Trump was truly acting within the scope of his duties as president.

In my view, the DOJ’s broad assertion of scope of employment opens the door for abuse of power by a president who uses his press conferences, campaign rallies and his Twitter account as his “bully pulpit.” I consulted with a couple of former colleagues, who, as military attorneys, had shepherded cases from my office through Army Litigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DOJ. Our consensus was that the cases cited in DOJ’s memo involved conduct fundamentally different from Trump’s behavior. What troubled each of us is that the DOJ argues for a standard that leaves no restriction on the president’s power to defame those whom he either doesn’t like or who personally cross him.

The president is not a king, even though the powers of his office and his bully pulpit are great. Barr seems to see his role as protecting the president personally rather than ensuring the efficient and fair administration of justice. If the courts uphold an unrestricted right to defame individual citizens who cross him personally, we have an unchecked presidency with a despot in its chair.

Benjamin Franklin’s comment about “a republic, if you can keep it” is a dire warning today for citizens going to the polls this November to decide which candidate will truly act to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. It’s not Trump.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.