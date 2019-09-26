In July, I read in LNP about Congressman Lloyd Smucker visiting the U.S./Mexico border (“Smucker sobered by visit to border,” July 23) with other members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
He described receiving a chip from a child and watching children playing. Other articles provided a very different perspective — one of immense suffering, of people being treated inhumanely.
I decided that I needed to go down there to see for myself, and so I visited two different border areas — McAllen and Brownsville, Texas — for five days. What I saw was most troubling: Right across from our land of the free and home of the brave are people whose basic needs are not being met.
The current American policy is known as Migrant Protection Protocols, a program forcing migrants to await their U.S. hearings in Mexico, on the south side of the border. There are about 25,000 new asylum-seeking cases per year with a backlog, in June 2018, of 320,000 cases.
A point of reference: In 2010, there were 28,000 requests and in 2017 there were 143,000 requests. The number of people seeking asylum is increasing while the number of individuals allowed to enter the U.S. is decreasing tremendously.
I can describe only what is occurring in Matamoros, Mexico (which is right across from Brownsville, Texas) but this situation is present at all 48 border crossings between Mexico and the United States. At Matamoros, 600 asylum-seekers, of all ages, are without basic supplies, including appropriate housing, food and clothing.
If they are among the “lucky ones,” they have a pop-up tent. There are two portable toilets for 600 people. (There had been five, but they disappeared for a short time, and then two were returned to this area.) Toilet paper is not a given. If they are among the “lucky ones,” they receive a baggie with maybe 20 sheets of toilet paper in it (donated by a grassroots organization called Team Brownsville).
Safety and security are nonexistent at these border crossings, contrary to what White House officials are stating. In the Sept. 8 Sunday LNP, there was an article with the headline “Kidnappers target immigrants stuck at border.” Kidnappings and other heinous crimes are being committed by Mexico’s organized crime groups and drug cartels.
During my visit, I met Sergio Cordova, a special education administrator, who founded Team Brownsville. He and a group of volunteers manage three programs: Breakfast at the Bridge, Dinner at the Bridge, and Assistance at the Bus Station. Every day, volunteers walk across the bridge into Matamoros and provide meals to these people. One night, there was food for only 500 people; 100 people went without dinner.
These volunteers bring over toilet paper in baggies, wet wipes divided up into baggies, hand sanitizers, soap, diapers, baby formula and so much more. If this group did not exist, there would be no assistance provided. The number of people in need of supplies is overwhelming; the Mexican government is not responding appropriately.
Regardless of political party, I do believe that no one wants people to be treated inhumanely. There are, of course, multiple layers to examine and address. At this time, though, I feel the need to focus on basic humanitarian needs. The U.S. administration is stating that these people are now safe in Mexico, as they are no longer in the country from which they were fleeing. This is a myth, which we need to debunk.
The way they are being treated is fundamentally contrary to the moral fabric of our country. I am suggesting that we provide support to Team Brownsville, which can receive direct donations. Visit teambrownsville.org and learn more about their work and how to get involved.
On a larger scale, we need to continue to educate others. Our representatives in Congress need to be made aware of this crisis and address comprehensive immigration reform. We need to demand that appropriate support and safety are provided, along with a legal process that includes fair determination of eligibility for asylum-seekers to reside in the United States.
Contacting your local representative and sharing your concern is the first step. (It can be done through either an email or sending a postcard.)
I will be returning to Brownsville this fall, and I challenge our local officials to make this visit with me. We can walk across the Gateway International Bridge to Matamoros, without any entourage or photographers and meet those whose basic needs are not being met. This visit will give us a better understanding of how dire this situation is and how we must come together and do what is more in line with our country’s moral fabric.
My ask for now is twofold. First, picture the mother who is terrified that her children might be kidnapped at any moment by drug cartels. My second ask is to get involved and do something, because we must not opt out when human life and human dignity are at stake.
Risa Paskoff is the executive director of Aaron's Acres, a local nonprofit that provides recreational programming for kids and young adults with special needs.