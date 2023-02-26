The NCAA transfer portal has changed the landscape of the college football world, changing how teams recruit and how they are able to retain student-athletes.

The use of the transfer portal, which greatly facilitates moving from one college to another, began in 2018. It has caused a major change in every aspect of college athletics.

Some standout student-athletes are leaving their colleges to chase potentially lucrative name, image and likeness deals. Some athletes who are not starters are leaving to try to find new opportunities.

Because of these massive problems with the transfer portal, some coaches and student-athletes are calling for a change.

Big-name student-athletes can leave their college with no consequences to join another program, one where they can earn better licensing deals. This is one reason that 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison transferred from the University of Pittsburgh to the University of Southern California.

“When Jordan Addison entered the transfer portal and made his intentions known that he was leaving Pitt, it shocked the college football world,” stated a 2022 ESPN article.

Another student-athlete who did the same thing was a recent Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, who transferred from the University of Oklahoma to the University of Southern California.

The main reason these standout athletes are leaving is for licensing money, which is not what college football is about. College football should be about the love for the game, not going where the money offer is best.

On top of college stars leaving for other schools, high school recruiting is getting ruined by the transfer portal. Recruiting is really suffering, because as more student-athletes jump between colleges, rosters become more uncertain.

Also, athletes who transfer are taking the spots of potential high school recruits and essentially forcing those athletes to look elsewhere on short notice. Some might end up at a non-Division I college. These high school student-athletes are losing out on opportunities.

Finally, tampering has been a huge topic. There are constant rumors and concerns about some coaches contacting student-athletes before they even enter the transfer portal.

“That’s a direct NCAA violation and comes with likely recruiting sanctions such as loss of scholarships and coaches not being able to recruit off campus,” wrote Brian Smith in a December article for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.

Unfortunately, many of these incidents go unnoticed and the NCAA can’t do much to punish athletes or college programs.

While the transfer portal can be beneficial for student-athletes in certain circumstance, I believe that overall it is ruining college football and putting hardships on many players and coaches.

If college football is to remain great, the NCAA must take control by instituting better rules and cracking down on those who break them.

Colin Winters is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.