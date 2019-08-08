Farms across the United States are struggling and going out of business, often subsumed by larger operations. At the same time, farmland is being sold for development and taken out of agriculture. This is particularly troubling in areas like Lancaster County, which is blessed with productive soils and a rich farming history.
Our food system is changing, which presents challenges, but also new opportunities. I believe Lancaster can play a leading role in creating a healthier and more sustainable food system.
For more than 100 years, the Lancaster Stockyards occupied 21 acres in the city, operating as a public livestock market. I spent untold hours there in the 1980s and 1990s, documenting the mistreatment of “downed” animals (animals too sick to stand), including some that were discarded like trash on piles of dead animals. We rescued a number of these animals and nursed them back to health, which ultimately helped inspire a global farm sanctuary movement.
I was glad when the Lancaster Stockyards closed, knowing the suffering I had witnessed there would end. But the stockyards’ demise foretold broader problems in our agricultural system. The loss of public markets like the Lancaster Stockyards is part of a structural shift toward privatization, consolidation and industrialization — and away from openness.
Agriculture is now dominated by a factory farm system that creates unrest and turmoil in communities across the U.S., while also threatening human health, animal welfare and environmental sustainability.
Large-scale animal agriculture is a major contributor to our planet’s most significant ecological threats, including the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity. We are destroying forests, prairies and other ecosystems to raise crops to feed animals in order to produce meat, milk and eggs.
In the United States, 781 million acres are dedicated to raising and feeding farm animals, while less than one-tenth as much — 77 million acres — is used to grow food directly for people. We can feed more people with less land and fewer resources, as well as protect diverse natural ecosystems, by shifting toward plant-based agriculture.
Eating plants instead of animals would significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions, lower our demand for fossil fuels and petrochemicals, and preserve increasingly scarce resources like water that are being squandered in raising animals for food.
A 2019 report from a panel of international experts (EAT-Lancet) concluded: “A large body of work has emerged on the environmental impacts of various diets, with most studies concluding that a diet rich in plant-based foods and with fewer animal source foods confers both improved health and environmental benefits.”
The excessive consumption of animal foods has profound and tragic impacts on our nation’s health. Millions of us suffer from preventable, diet-related illnesses like cardiovascular disease that can be reversed or prevented through a whole food, plant-based diet. We can save billions of dollars on health care costs every year and enjoy longer, healthier lives by eating mindfully and heeding the advice of Hippocrates, the founder of western medicine, who said, “let food be thy medicine.”
When the Lancaster Stockyards closed, I hoped the property would be repurposed to support community-based food and agriculture enterprises. While that didn’t happen, numerous opportunities still exist to create a vibrant plant-based agricultural economy in the Lancaster area.
In addition to farmer’s markets and community-supported agriculture programs, farmers can host foraging and pick-your-own operations as well as farm stays and other agriculture and ecotourism experiences.
Plus, there are myriad opportunities in value-added goods and in reviving and marketing underutilized varieties of fruits, vegetables and other products. Underpinning all of this, Lancaster benefits from a well-known and highly touted farming heritage and proximity to major East Coast markets.
Personally, one of the most exciting recent developments in Lancaster is the founding of Lancaster Farm Sanctuary in Elizabethtown, which provides refuge for farm animals and heartening opportunities for people to interact with them.
Instead of witnessing and documenting animal cruelty at the Lancaster Stockyards, I now can enjoy a peaceful visit with animals at the sanctuary, where I also can take a yoga class or participate in other healthy activities. I believe most people would rather visit a sanctuary than a slaughterhouse and, perhaps over time, we’ll see more farm sanctuaries and community-oriented farms established to replace factory farms. This would be akin to how whale-watching operations that engender respect for nature are replacing whale-killing industries that do the opposite.
The Lancaster community is positioned to play a leading role in helping to create a healthy agricultural system that aligns with emerging societal values and interests. Plant-based agriculture, along with enriching and educational experiences that connect citizens with their food and farming, can help heal the planet and ourselves.
And, with all that’s at stake, there’s no time to lose.
Gene Baur is president and co-founder of Farm Sanctuary, a national farm animal rescue and advocacy organization. He will be speaking tonight at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary in Elizabethown. The event is sold out.