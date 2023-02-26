You walk outside of school and see a crowd of people surrounding what seems to be a fight. Some kids are recording it and others are just standing there watching. You see that one kid is getting bullied by a few others and decide to call for help.

Situations like this can happen anywhere to anybody at any time. However, the bystander effect is a theory that states that people are less likely to help someone when in the presence of other people. That can lead to worse outcomes for victims.

Psychologists Bibb Latané and John Darley created a five-stage model that explains why people may not be willing to help in dire situations.

The five stages are:

— The bystander must notice that something is amiss.

— The bystander must define that situation as an emergency.

— The bystander must assess how personally responsible he or she feels.

— The bystander must decide how best to offer assistance.

— The bystander must act on that decision.

Bystanders may sometimes feel that they don’t have the skill set to help someone. Or they may freeze up out of fear for their safety. In many cases, though, there is one thing people can do — call for help or call 911.

One reason the bystander effect may occur is termed the “diffusion of responsibility.” This occurs when we divide the responsibility of helping with the number of bystanders. In a situation with more than one person present, there is diffusion of responsibility. Understanding this concept can prevent it from happening. If people are willing to be open-minded and help, there can be a greater chance of lessening or stopping the bystander effect.

Parenting can also influence whether certain people take action in certain situations. Parents should be the ones to teach their children to be aware and to be open-minded enough to learn how they can help others and negate the bystander effect.

Learning how to best help others while also keeping yourself safe is perhaps one of the best ways we can address this issue. You should learn more about how the bystander effect works, so that you don’t feel incapable of helping others.

Jeremiah Luciano is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.