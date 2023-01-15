Imagine working 12 hours a day as a kid, sweltering under hot stage lights, memorizing reams of dialogue and having directions shouted at you. This is the life of many young actors and celebrities, who are deprived of the normal childhood that many other kids get to experience.

As a society, we too often fail to realize the toll that fame takes on the mental health of child celebrities. Too many famous children grow up battling mental health problems, and some struggle to find ways to combat those issues. Those who have struggled include pop star Britney Spears, “Home Alone” actor Macaulay Culkin and actor Amanda Bynes. They are among the few famous figures who have shared stories of their mental health difficulties with the public.

When child stars are deprived of a childhood, they are pressured to act older at a young age and they become more susceptible to peer pressure and other issues, including addiction.

As we grow older, we often see our favorite childhood celebrities open up to the public about their battles with different forms of depression and anxiety. Many do so in an effort to help normalize the experience of those in our wider society who also struggle with these issues. Other times, celebrities don’t acknowledge their issues, and they let their problems eat them away because they are worried about their reputation.

In November, the nation mourned the death of Aaron Carter, a child star most notably known for his song “I Want Candy.” He faced the pressures of stardom at such a young age, and it seemingly had a direct effect on his death. Carter, who had a reputation for getting into legal trouble, had been arrested multiple times on drug-related charges.

Carter is an example of a celebrity who ultimately did not get the help he needed, and his mental struggles led him into a life of substance abuse.

However, there are celebrities who speak out and help spread awareness.

Pop star Demi Lovato was the celebrity spokesperson for her mental health campaign “Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health.” She showed great courage in publicly discussing her mental health issues, which include depression, bipolar disorder, addiction and eating disorders.

Lovato, to her credit, is helping to normalize candid discussions about mental health. Other celebrities should join her in spreading more awareness.

It’s important to talk to someone right away if you are struggling with mental health issues. No matter what kind of childhood you had, everyone has an equal chance of developing issues with their mental health.

You most likely have a friend, a relative or a co-worker who has a difficulty in their life that they are afraid to share. It’s important to be a reliable, empathetic person who can make them feel comfortable in seeking help and discussing whatever they’re going through.

Jace Weaver is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.

GET HELP

This column discusses depression and mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help