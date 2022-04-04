Dear Dr. Scribblerwill:

Susanna Wright was one of the most substantial women in colonial Pennsylvania. Her home, Wright’s Ferry Mansion, is a Columbia landmark. What happened to Susanna Wright's estate?

William Netting

Peach Bottom

Dear William:

Susanna Wright (1697-1784) was, indeed, a substantial early American with an incredible array of talents and accomplishments.

She was fluent in Latin, French and Italian. She also studied the language of the Conestoga Indians who lived near her home. She learned the basics of medicine and law. She was deeply interested in science.

She wrote poetry, including an impressive piece advocating for the right of women to vote in 1750 — 169 years before women belatedly achieved that right.

She also corresponded with Benjamin Franklin and James Logan, William Penn’s secretary in Pennsylvania, among other important men in colonial Pennsylvania. They addressed her as an intellectual peer.

She cultivated mulberry trees to feed America’s first silkworms. The worms spun silk cocoons. Wright harvested the silk and made stockings — also the first of their kind in America.

Now, to answer your specific question, William, the Scribbler asked Elizabeth Meg Schaefer, the former curator of Wright’s Ferry Mansion, to explain what Susanna Wright left behind.

Schaefer drew her information from Wright’s estate and related material that she included in her magnificent two-volume history of the house and its collections, published in 2005.

First, a bit of background on Susanna Wright’s property. The daughter of the Quaker John Wright, Susanna Wright purchased 100 acres of land on the banks of the Susquehanna River in 1726. Her father and two brothers operated Wright’s Ferry from her land across the river to present-day Wrightsville.

Wright grew up on an adjacent 150-acre plot of land that her father owned, but she built Wright's Ferry Mansion in 1738 on a part of her own 100 acres — high ground several hundred yards back from the river. She lived there until 1756.

Thereafter, Wright resided in the impressive home of Samuel Blunston, situated on property adjacent to her land. Blunston, Wright's close friend, had willed his house to her for use during her lifetime.

Wright, who never married, dated her will Jan. 28, 1782, in what was then Hempfield Township.

She had helped raise the children of her brother, James, and his wife, Rhoda. So she made her four nephews — Samuel, John, James and William — her primary beneficiaries.

She gave Wright's Ferry Mansion and other buildings on her 100 acres to nephew Samuel. Samuel lived in the mansion and established the town of Columbia on that 100 acres. She divided the ferry property equally among Samuel and his brothers.

Beyond land and buildings, Susanna Wright willed her furniture, books and other belongings to Rhoda Wright (James had died in 1775) and their children, including the four nephews and Susanna's niece, Sukey Wright.

The mansion on South Second Street descended in the Wright family until 1922 when the Rasbridge family purchased it, saving it from proposed demolition to accommodate a coal yard. In 1973, The Louise Steinman von Hess Foundation bought the house from the Rasbridges and fully restored the property, furnishing the house with antiques of the period of Susanna Wright's occupancy.

The cultural legacy that Susanna Wright left was more expansive than anything in her material estate. She provided, in colonial America, a foundation on which women eventually could construct a more substantial and equitable future.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.