Manheim Township School District does not currently have a traditional spring break. Instead, there is one four-day weekend in March and another in April during Easter. Having two full weeks off in the spring — or even just one — would be highly beneficial to students, families and our community as a whole.

Throughout the course of the school year, there seems to be a pattern to the stress of schoolwork and additional extracurricular activities students experience.

As classes started in late August, there was anticipation for the year to come, and many students came in with a fresh mind and a well-rested body. Friends compared their schedules, ice-breakers were a daily activity and events such as football games and homecoming dances kept everyone content and hopeful.

In the fall, the Manheim Township School District had a four-day weekend for Labor Day and a full week off for Thanksgiving. As fall turned to winter, the holiday break approached and, yet again, students enjoyed quality family time and a release from stress.

As students made their way into the second half of the year, third-marking-period burnout began to set in. This term pertains to the time when many students experience a severe lack of motivation and a decline in both mental and physical health. Students had just finished midterms, and it felt as if all we had to look forward to is more testing, such as the Keystone exams and final exams, with no chance to stop, relax and decompress.

It’s no wonder that students feel exhausted.

In the second half of the school year, there is no real break and students can become overwhelmed with schoolwork. The constant threat of falling behind turns otherwise productive learning time into a massive stressor for both students and teachers.

Spring standardized testing becomes 10 times more stressful than it already is, because these exams are constantly looming over everyone.

Coming to school without the excitement of new experiences and summer seeming so far away causes school to feel like a burden.

Falling deeper and deeper into a mundane routine has proven to be both mentally and physically exhausting, and this does so much more damage than good. The repetitive routine of school, homework and sleep becomes draining, and students feel as if their everyday studying is never-ending.

Spring break beneficial

While there is not just one simple way to eliminate all stress and burnout, a spring break is a very good place to start.

Spring break has been shown to be highly beneficial to students’ mental health and provides a time of mental decompression from demanding academic responsibilities.

As well as improving mental health tremendously, spring break can positively impact physical and social health. Having a full two weeks would give students and teachers time to enjoy the warm weather and spend time with their families — whether by traveling or simply staying home together.

Our society is always moving at a rapid pace, and while working hard to achieve your goals is important, students desperately need time to focus on parts of life that don’t involve school.

Traveling is an amazing way to have new and exciting experiences, and it becomes so much more difficult without a spring break.

A two-week spring break would provide an opportunity to travel, catch up on sleep and enjoy time with friends and family without the underlying stress of schoolwork.

If we were to have just a week of break, students might only be able to use this time to play catch-up on assignments and study for upcoming tests after the break.

A two-week break would more effectively break up the routine of school and allow students to relax and have new experiences as well as catch up on assignments.

Long weekends are not enough

Many say that having two four-day weekends is basically an equivalent to a spring break and may even be better than a full week because it happens in two different months.

Personally, I believe that four-day weekends are in no way the equivalent to having a spring break. If anything, four-day weekends make things much more difficult. With four-day weekends, teachers don’t always have the capability to finish a unit or get in a test before the weekend. This makes it harder for them but also for their students because now they have to study and/or worry for much of their weekend about the week to come.

This completely defeats the purpose of having a break in the first place because it does not give anyone the time to fully decompress. This problem is neither the teachers’ nor the students' fault, as a four-day weekend isn’t a long enough time to warrant pushing back tests, but it is long enough for students to forget material or have to sacrifice their relaxation time to studying.

Having two weeks off would give teachers the ability to plan their lessons so that one unit can end before the break and another can begin when school starts up again.

In addition to being good for your health, spring break can be a time to refresh and create healthier relationships. The stresses of daily life for students have a way of affecting their relationships with their friends and family.

When you feel rejuvenated, relationships seem to become easier to maintain, and in turn become a much more joyous part of life. I believe that this would not only improve the health of students and their relationships, but also their grades and athletic performance.

By the time everyone gets back to school, that feeling everyone has in August can repeat itself.

Students’ mindsets can be shifted from desperately wanting school to be over to wanting to make the rest of the school year the very best that it can be.

Annabel Albright is in ninth grade at Manheim Township High School.