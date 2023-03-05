Last summer, I was at the 60th birthday party of a lovely college friend who has the greatest laugh I’ve ever heard. She’s a person to whom you want to tell your best funny stories because the payoff is so great.

We were catching up with a few other good friends, sipping fancy cocktails, talking about our lives and enjoying a beautiful sunset over the Maine coast.

I casually mentioned that I was thinking about going gray because I was tired of dyeing my hair every 45 days. I thought discussing this dilemma — to dye or not to dye — might generate some laughs.

To my surprise, the vivacious birthday queen issued a stern and vehement command: “No!”

Another dear friend, a steel magnolia if ever there was one, regarded me with something approaching pity.

I thought we believed in equality, I insisted.

My college friends quickly, firmly schooled me: An older woman in the workforce couldn’t risk going gray. (Their professions: public health, social work, the law, management.)

Going gray apparently is fine for men: Gray hair is seen as distinguished, serious (some researchers call this the “George Clooney effect”). But for women, going gray only quickens the transformation from instrumental to invisible.

In our newsroom, swimming against the tide is an occupational characteristic and journalism experience is prized. But we have to operate in the wider culture.

I am sharply aware that there are more serious dilemmas in the world. But Pennsylvania’s population is aging, so I’m guessing there are female readers of this newspaper who might relate to the gray-or-dye quandary. And this is Women’s History Month, a good time for reflecting on how far we’ve come and how far we have yet to go.

Consider the experience of Lisa LaFlamme, who was ousted as one of Canada’s top news anchors.

“A household name in Canada for decades,” The New York Times reported, “LaFlamme was unceremoniously dismissed last summer by CTV, the country’s largest private television network, after what her employer described as a ‘business decision’ to take the program ‘in a different direction.’ ”

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that the decision may have been linked to LaFlamme’s hair, which she let go gray when hair salons closed in the early days of the pandemic.

The CEO of Bell Media, CTV’s owner, denied that “age, gender or gray hair” had been factors, but the 58-year-old LaFlamme was replaced by a man 19 years her junior.

She told the Times that the social media reaction to her going gray had been largely supportive — which I found surprising. But LaFlamme also told the Times that the “most comments I ever received were not for months in Baghdad or Afghanistan, or any story, but when I let my hair grow gray — bar none.”

That, I didn’t find surprising.

When I was a reporter in another city, I received multiple letters from a male reader who suggested that I let my short hair grow out so I could style it like the TV news anchor Katie Couric.

For the record, Couric, who is now 66, continues to sport blond hair.

In January 2022, U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, the Democratic whip from Massachusetts, wrote a column about her decision to let her brown hair go gray in 2015.

“My decision about hair color quickly became a political issue. Supporters pulled my staff aside and asked if I was ill because that was the only explanation they had for why I would age myself,” Clark wrote for the Boston public radio station, WBUR. “People told me ... that I was throwing away my reputation as hard-working, and most confounding to me, that I would no longer be taken seriously by the public and my colleagues. ... It was a painful reminder of just how ingrained traditional beauty standards are in our culture and the double standards women face.”

It costs money to meet those standards. I don’t even want to calculate how much I’ve spent on hair dye alone.

A study published in 2021 in the Journal of Women & Aging found that older women are “alert to age-stereotyping and discrimination and the hazard of invisibility, social devaluation, and irrelevance” and “want to retain social status.” But they also are concerned with authenticity. So they must choose between feeling authentic and looking competent (because, in Western societies especially, old equals incompetence).

If they eschew what the researchers called “beauty work,” they risk “stigmatization, discrimination and shaming.” And they can find themselves “constrained by incompatible societal expectations and ageist and sexist stereotypes, and beset on all sides by the threat of being shamed.”

Put simply, we’re doomed if we dye and doomed if we don’t.

Women who refuse to entertain this dilemma and choose to “go natural” can find plenty of support online nowadays. Some share cheery memes about how it’s “always a good day to go gray!” and #hurrayforgray.

But, as my dear college friends can attest, going gray remains no laughing matter. In 2023, that just shouldn’t be.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP