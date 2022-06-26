These 37 words forever changed the world of women’s rights: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

When I was younger, I was initially educated on the importance of Title IX by my all-time favorite Women’s National Basketball Association player, Tamika Catchings. She has been a true advocate for Title IX because of what it meant for the future of women’s basketball. Her tangible presence, trailblazing career and servant leadership not only gave me hope growing up, but hopefully did the same for all of the young girls watching her on national television.

Catchings’ advocacy regarding the importance of Title IX planted a fire inside me that eventually led to me competing at the highest level.

I was born and raised in Philadelphia, the home and second home of many trailblazers of women’s basketball, including Dawn Staley, Yolanda Laney and Vivian Stringer.

Staley is considered a hometown hero with her decorated collegiate and professional basketball career and coaching resume. She is a true definition of “if you can see it, you can be it.”

Right outside of Philadelphia, Laney and Stringer led the Cheyney University women’s basketball program to its first NCAA championship appearance in 1982.

With these legends within arm’s reach, the fire continued to grow inside me, and I saw the tangible impact of Title IX as it created opportunities in women’s sports in my own hometown.

These opportunities led to me attending Lock Haven University with a full athletic scholarship and competing in one of the best NCAA Division II conferences in the nation.

In my senior year, I became an All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East all-star selection. After graduating with a degree in psychology, I decided to stay at my alma mater to serve as a student assistant coach while earning a master’s degree in sports and exercise psychology.

I continued to build my coaching career with stops at Clarion, Frostburg State and West Virginia Wesleyan before becoming the head coach at Pitt-Bradford University in 2017-18 at the age of 26. In two seasons, the team posted a record of 27-24, including 21-15 in conference play, with a pair of conference semifinal appearances

Shortly afterward, I was able to serve as an assistant coach in the Patriot League at Colgate, helping the Raiders to a 19-11 record and their most successful season in 16 years. During the season, I was fortunate to have been named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association “Thirty Under 30,” which recognizes up-and-coming coaches under the age of 30 who have exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship, impact on others, professional manner, attitude and professional associations.

With a foundation and experience in coaching in all three NCAA divisions, I now serve as one of the youngest head coaches in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at Millersville University.

As can be seen in my journey, throughout my playing and coaching careers, I have been able to knock down barriers that I know I could not have overcome without the existence of Title IX.

I am where I am today due to the sacrifices of those women who came before me and paved the way to make the world of athletics easier for student-athletes today.

Legislation has continuously evolved and adapted to what is needed for student-athletes of all divisions to compete at the highest level academically and athletically, and every year we continue to celebrate the advancements and strive to keep expanding women’s sports.

The continuous efforts will only keep creating opportunities for young girls to be inspired and dream that anything is possible.

By ensuring equal funding and resources for women’s athletic programs and athletes, Title IX has helped to enhance women’s basketball players’ athletic experiences and scholastic success.

Just as Catchings, Staley, Stringer and Laney made it tangible for me to dream and lit a fire inside me, I hope to do the same with my platform for all young girls and student-athletes — with the help of the continuous evolution of Title IX.

Sharay Hall has been the head coach of the Millersville University women's basketball program since September 2020.